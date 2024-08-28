Android Developer
2024-08-28
Welcome to Danda - Your Partner for Strategic Consulting and Innovation
At Danda, we are committed to helping businesses navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leading consulting firm with expertise in strategy, IT, digital transformation, and business development. Our team consists of seasoned consultants who combine deep industry knowledge with an innovative approach to deliver customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
At Danda, we believe in the power of close collaboration. By working hand in hand with our clients, we ensure that every project not only meets their current needs but also positions them for long-term success. Whether it's optimizing processes, implementing new technologies, or developing sustainable business strategies, Danda is the partner you can rely on.
Our philosophy is simple: we deliver results that make a difference. We put our clients' goals at the center and tailor our services to address the unique challenges that each business faces. With Danda by your side, you gain a partner as dedicated to your success as you are.
Now we are searching for the next star!:
Vad vi erbjuder:
En snabb och dynamisk arbetsmiljö med fokus på teknik.
Möjligheter till professionell tillväxt och karriärutveckling.
Konkurrenskraftig ersättning och förmånspaket.
Chansen att vara en del av ett team som formar framtidens produkter.
En stödjande och inkluderande företagskultur som värdesätter kreativitet och innovation.
Qualifications
B.Sc./M.Sc. in computer science, software engineering, electronics or equivalent.
5+years of experience in android software development with Kotlin and Java
Minimum 1year of working experiencewithin automotive
Good understanding of Linux operating system
Experience with tools such as tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory,
Experience working with framework like Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
Knowledge of software verification and test development, unit test
Experience using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and integration testing using relevant tools e.g. Espresso, jUnit, Mockito.
Experience working with MVP, MVVM libraries.
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Valid working permit in Sweden
Meritious
Knowledge of C++ and/or Python
Experience with iOS, MacOS
Experience with using tools such as UnReal
Swedish skills are highly meritious
What We Offer:
A fast-paced and dynamic work environment with a focus on technology.
Opportunities for professional growth and career development.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
The chance to be part of a team shaping the products of the future.
A supportive and inclusive corporate culture that values creativity and innovation. Ersättning
