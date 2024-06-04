Analytical Senior Scientist, Inhalation Product Development
2024-06-04
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
About the position
We are seeking an Analytical Scientist to join our dynamic Analytical Sciences team, focusing on the characterization of inhaled molecules within Inhalation Product Development in Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the development of inhaled products for AstraZeneca. You will be part of a highly collaborative team of analytical experts within the inhalation area, contributing to analytical development and characterization of both small and large molecules.
Responsibilities
This job includes lab-based responsibilities, where you are expected to work collaboratively with colleagues in daily analytical deliveries, utilizing both manual and automated analytical techniques to develop and deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
You will apply your analytical expertise with large and/or small molecules to specific drug projects, contributing to the analytical development and strategy within the inhaled project.
You will be contributing significantly to Chemistry, Manufacturing, Control (CMC) aspects in the project, working closely with formulation scientists, device engineers, biopharmaceutic and process engineers in IPD Gothenburg as well as globally with the colleagues in IPD North Carolina.
To be successful in this role you will need a strong analytical background in working with different types of molecules combined with excellent communication skills and the ability to engage and collaborate cross-functionally. We are looking for a candidate that possesses a fair understanding of the overall drug development process and has an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work as well as solving technical challenges and problems.
Your profile
• Degree in Analytical Chemistry or other relevant scientific discipline (Biochemistry, Biotechnology). (PhD or Bsc/Msc with extensive experience).
• Experience with analytical separation techniques such as liquid chromatography (UPLC) for large and/or small molecules. If experience with large molecules it would also be beneficial. Proficiency in method development and validation of analytical methods. Experience with analytical methodologies for oligonucleotides, peptide and proteins characterisation (e.g., capillary electrophoresis, ion-exchange chromatography, ELISA, SDS-PAGE) is highly desirable.
• Strong data analysis skills, with the ability to interpret results and communicate findings effectively to stakeholders and along with proven ability to solve technical challenges and problems. Insights into the use of statistical analysis software would be great. Familiarity with working and communicating within a global, cross-functional project environment is desirable. Understanding of analytical development work and CMC deliveries projects.
Experience working in a GMP environment and knowledge of corresponding instrument/equipment maintenance procedures as well as knowledge of the overall drug development process from discovery through to launch would be beneficial. Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis would be a bonus.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement for one year at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. Start day depends on when it is suitable for the candidate. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
