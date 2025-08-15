Analog Asic Designer
2025-08-15
Do you want to help shape the future of smart products in wireless and portable electronics? ShortLink is a leading player in low-power electronics and wireless communication, focusing on innovative, energy-efficient solutions for connected sensors and wearable devices. The company is now looking for an Analog ASIC Designer to join its growing team in Linköping and/or Karlstad. At ShortLink, you'll work with cutting-edge technology across a wide range of projects - from idea to finished product. Want to be part of ShortLink's expanding team and contribute to the next generation of electronic solutions? Read more and apply below!
About ShortLink
ShortLink is a Swedish technology company with an international presence. Through its two companies - ShortLink AB (R&D) and ShortLink Compliance AB (testing operations) - ShortLink takes full responsibility for innovation and quality. At ShortLink, you will work at the forefront of the electronics industry with advanced solutions in RF, ASIC, FPGA, embedded systems, and more - in an experienced team with over 25 years of industry knowledge.
What ShortLink offers:
A varied role at the forefront of technology
The opportunity to develop next-generation electronics across the entire development cycle - from concept to launch
The chance to work closely with customers to develop impactful solutions
A transparent and collaborative company culture where your ideas are valued
About the role
As an Analog ASIC Designer at ShortLink, you'll be involved in advanced development projects with a focus on connected sensor technologies. This is a hands-on role that spans the full product development process - from early concept through to production.
Practically, you'll be designing advanced electronic systems and components that perform reliably, are cost-effective, and meet strict performance requirements. ShortLink uses the latest tools and technologies, such as CMOS, to design and optimize circuits. You'll work closely with customers and internal teams to meet specific needs and expectations.
We're looking for someone who has:
A degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field
Solid knowledge in analog circuit design
Fluent English skills - Swedish is a plus
A passion for solving complex problems and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively
To thrive at ShortLink, we believe you're a curious and driven individual who sees opportunities in technical challenges and strives to deliver high-quality results. You take ownership, work independently, and are solution-oriented - while also enjoying collaboration and contributing to team goals.
START: Fall 2025LOCATION: Linköping or Karlstad
This is a direct recruitment, meaning the process is handled by Professionals Nord but you will be employed directly by ShortLink.
Questions? Feel free to reach out to amanda.sanden@pn.se
.
Apply by submitting your details and attaching your documents. After confirming your account, log in to "My Pages" to create a candidate profile - this increases your chances of landing your dream job! We review applications on a rolling basis, which means the position may be filled before the ad is taken down.
ShortLink AB
Amanda Sandén amanda.sanden@pn.se
