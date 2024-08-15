AM Project Manager for Future Fighter Systems
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are now recruiting to an exciting position in Aeronautics, and have the opportunity to offer a position as Additive Manufacturing Project Manager for Future fighter Systems. You will be an important part of Aeronautices Centre for Additive Manufacturing, and join our growth for future capabilities and industrial adaptation.
You will be a part of Aeronautics Centre of Additive Manufacturing (ACAM), comprising of AM- experts, project managers, lead research, qualification expert and more. You will be organized directly under the Head of Aeronautics Centre for Additive Manufacturing.
We give you an opportunity to lead and coordinate Additive Manufacturing initiatives for our future fighter systems. Coordinating end to end implementation of AM as a capability in our business unit. Supporting AM cases from idea to finished product in collaboration with the design department "Advanced Platforms". You will also contribute to SAAB Aeronautics work developing Additive Manufacturing as an integrated capability in Aeronautics.
Responsibilities include:
* Develop and update AM roadmap for Future Fighter System
* Develop and update technology cards and identify cases for our flying and technical demonstrators
* Coordinating end to end implementation of AM as a capability in our business unit
* Identify need of AM capabilities that needs to be incorporated in our R&T plan
* Collaborate with AM designers from Advanced Platforms
* Aid in problem solving and give advice from design to production of AM articles
* Participate in SAAB common projects and share best practice
* Collaborate in the development on AM strategies and roadmaps
* Act as a point of contact between different departments
You will have the opportunity to develop a role and a function and network over the whole of Aeronautics, as well as collaborate with other Business Areas within SAAB. The role will develop as the project matures as well.
Your profile
You have a solid experience in Additive Manufacturing, not necessarily as a specialist, but with a broad and general understanding of several AM methods. You grasp the possibilities and limitations of AM, and always have an eye on the development. You have experience from working with developing ways of working and finding new applications.
You have an academic background, or several years of experience from additive manufacturing and development work. You preferably have experience from working with different AM applications with a range of materials and processes.
You have excellent communication skills and a natural networker, being able to explain the complex in a simple way. You can engage co-workers and make them see possibilities and solutions. A hands-on approach and willing to contribute beyond your primary responsibilities is a requirement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
ACAM is a part of Business Unit Advanced Programs, where we focus on our future capabilities, building for our future, and contributing to the capability, profitability and delivery of our current platforms. ACAM is currently 9 employees, but is growing and investing. We can offer an opportunity to grow with us and develop your skills and experiences.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
