Alignment Engineer
2025-10-09
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
You will join the Survey, Alignment and Mechanical Stability team (SAM), an engineering team dedicated to supporting accelerators and beamlines in the aforementioned fields.
Our team consists of research engineers with diverse engineering backgrounds, primarily focused on precision alignment of scientific instrumentation as well as maintenance and survey of the alignment network covering the entire facility. Furthermore, we assist scientists in measuring and analyzing time-dependent variations caused by mechanical vibrations, long-term drifts from temperature fluctuations and other dynamic influences.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for an engineer with education and experience in mechanical engineering, metrology or land surveying related fields. As a SAM team member, you will apply technical, mathematical and computer related skills to meet the often-challenging requirements set by scientists. This role will involve participation in hands-on survey and alignment tasks to support the overall objectives of the SAM team. Based on your experience, MAX IV can offer competence development in survey and alignment field. As a research engineer, you have the opportunity to attend conferences in related fields.
Your main work tasks will be
- As a member of the SAM team, you will perform alignment tasks from hands-on measurement/adjustments to data analysis
- Carry out periodic measurements as per need for the survey of MAX IV accelerators and BL. In addition, apply adjustments if needed
- Work closely and actively with MAX IV personnel, understand their needs and translate them into working tasks for the SAM team
- Keep a maintenance program for the instruments and keep the storage for alignment components under control
- Provide support during the whole lifetime of MAX IV projects, from design to maintenance, in which you provide the needed supports as per request of alignment standards
- Procurements of items needed for the daily work of the SAM team.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- University degree in engineering
- At least one-year experience in precision alignment, land surveying, mechanical engineering or a closely related field
- Good command in spoken and written English.
Below are seen as merits
- Hands on experience in survey, precision alignment, or metrology related to particle accelerators
- Hands-on experience working with coordinate measurement instruments such as CMM, portable 3D arm, laser tracker, theodolite, 3D scanner etc.
- Knowledge and experience in CAD, mechanical design and precision mechanics
As a person you are flexible, performance oriented, cooperative, service minded, structured, proactive.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
