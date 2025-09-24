Air China Cargo Assistant
Air China Limited / Vårdarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla vårdarjobb i Sigtuna
2025-09-24
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Air China Limited i Sigtuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Air China Stockholm
Air China Cargo Assistant
Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance. Air China Stockholm was established thirty-six years ago, and it is constantly expanding. The company currently is seeking a new employee to a growing cargo service team within the Air China Stockholm Cargo Office. The working location is Arlanda Cargo City.
Job description:
1.Supervise and coordinate with ground service agents to ensure cargo flight punctuality and safety. Ensure safe cargo operations
2.Manage import and export goods also supervise the service quality of ground agents
3.Regularly check the storage conditions of container equipment, report all the details to equipment control department in time
4.Provide consulting services to customers, handle customer claims and report to the head office regularly
5.Input correct freight information in relevant systems and send reports to Cargo Operation Manager
6.Together with cargo ground agents to Support Cargo aircraft,such as loading and unloading,maintenance,navigation,catering and other serivices
Qualifications:
1.Good communication skills and good teamwork spirit.
2. Language required: Excellent Swedish and English. Chinese is a merit
3.Related years of work experience required
4. Must be able and flexible to work variable schedules including overtime, weekends and holidays
5. Energetic, courageous, enthusiastic and responsible. Self-motivated and able to work independently.
6. Work permit in Sweden
Air China Stockholm can offer:
1. Good career experience in the largest Chinese airline company
2. A professional and dynamic work environment.
Please send your CV and cover letter in English to: nordic.hr@airchina.se
Region: Stockholm
Working hours: 40 hours per week, full time
Application deadline: 2025-10-07
Expected Start Date: As Soon As Possible
Location: Stockholm Arlanda Cargo City
Contact Infor: nordic.hr@airchina.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: nordic.hr@airchina.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR China Limited
(org.nr 502044-0110)
Arlanda Cargo City (visa karta
)
190 45 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Arbetsplats
Air China Cargo Kontakt
Nordic HR nordic.hr@airchina.se Jobbnummer
9525097