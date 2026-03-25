AI Technical Product Manager
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are seeking an experienced Technical Project Manager to join our Numbering Services Product Group at Sinch. This is a delivery and execution-focused role - distinct from our Product Manager positions - responsible for ensuring engineering teams ship with clarity, quality, and speed. You will own the operational backbone and internal reporting of our numbering portfolio: driving sprint health, managing cross-team dependencies, maintaining our order management system, and translating product requirements into work that engineering can act on with confidence. This role sits at the intersection of product strategy and engineering execution, and is essential to delivering on our numbering roadmap.
Key Responsibilities
Own the execution bridge between product strategy, UX, and engineering - translating roadmap priorities into sprint-ready work.
Drive creation and tracking of OKRs and weekly and monthly status reports in partnership with Product Managers.
Monitor and report on KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
Maintain and communicate delivery timelines and roadmap status, surfacing risks and blockers to Product Managers before they impact commitments.
Own Jira hygiene across the numbering portfolio - ensuring tickets are well-scoped, acceptance criteria are clear, and backlog health supports reliable sprint planning.
Verify Jira tickets align with team goals and strategic objectives.
Interface with Delivery/Project Managers and Product Managers across other groups.
Identify and prevent work overlap or gaps between numbering projects as well as coordinate with other Product/UX/Engineering teams to ensure alignment.
Own Product Management for the internal order management system - managing engineering alignment, release coordination, and operational continuity.
Ensure new projects are scoped and deployed in alignment with current API standards, and coordinate prioritization of API updates in partnership with engineering leads.
Strategic Focus Areas
Engineering alignment and delivery execution across the numbering portfolio.
Cross-team dependency management and risk mitigation.
Internal reporting and updates.
Order management system product ownership and continuous improvement.
REQUIREMENTS
5+ years of experience in a Technical Project Manager, Program Manager, or engineering delivery role in a technology-driven environment - with a clear track record owning execution, not just supporting it.
Deep hands-on experience with Agile delivery - sprint planning, backlog grooming, retrospectives - and proficiency with Jira, Confluence, and similar tooling at scale.
Familiarity with AI-assisted workflows and tooling, with an eye toward applying them to accelerate delivery, improve ticket quality, and reduce operational overhead.
Experience working with REST APIs - able to read documentation, contribute to requirements, and hold technical conversations with engineers about integration and dependency impacts.
Demonstrated ability to work effectively with engineering teams, translating product requirements into clear and actionable technical specifications
Experience in setting and tracking OKRs and KPIs to drive product success.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams without direct authority.
Experience in telecommunications or CPaaS - particularly with numbering (local, toll-free, short codes, or alphanumerics), voice and/or A2P messaging workflows, or order management systems - is strongly preferred.
A systems thinker who spots process gaps, reduces friction between teams, and builds repeatable delivery practices - without waiting to be asked.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9817673