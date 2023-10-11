AI Programmer
2023-10-11
Who are the Programmers at Liquid Swords?
Programmers at Liquid Swords thrive on complex technical challenges in video games. They join a community of multi-functional thinkers that consider several angles of a solution and represent the bastion of effective code and modern game tech.
How an AI Programmers fits into the bigger picture
AI Programmers provide technical solutions that create fun, believable, and immersive gameplay experiences. Collaborating closely with Programmers, Designers, and Animators.
Our AI Programmers have a chemistry with their fellow game developers to create a highly ambitious world that is consistent with our vision of raw and simple game development. We build solutions using Unreal Engine 5
Is this you?
Have experience from at least one shipped title on Consoles from start to finish.
A programmer with experience in C++ game development on a AAA title tailored towards AI.
Have an understanding of what makes games fun and how solid game AI fits into that.
Experience with AI architectures and techniques like HTN, Goap, behavior trees, and pathfinding.
Ability to write readable, stable, and performant C++ code.
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
