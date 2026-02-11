AI & Azure Developer
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
For our client, a large enterprise operating within the energy sector, we are looking for a skilled AI & Azure Developer to join a high-impact project requiring deep expertise in AI, cloud engineering, and enterprise integrations. You 'll work at the intersection of AI innovation, automation, and modern Azure architecture, helping deliver intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions at scale.
What You 'll Do:
AI Solution Development
* Design and build advanced AI solutions using Azure AI Foundry
* Implement prompt flows, RAG pipelines, vector search, orchestration, and conversational AI
* Develop Copilot Studio agents with custom actions, triggers, and connectors
Backend Engineering
* Build scalable Azure-based backend services using:
* Azure Functions, Logic Apps, App Services
* Event Grid, Service Bus
* Key Vault, Managed Identity, API Management
Enterprise Integrations
* Design and implement integrations with:
* ServiceNow (ITSM, CMDB, KB, workflows)
* SAP (OData APIs, ERP workflows, SAP Integration Suite patterns)
* BMC Helix (ITSM use cases, HelixGPT patterns, ticket automation)
* Create custom connectors or adapters where native integrations are unavailable
Automation & Workflows
* Automate ITSM flows, ticket lifecycles, approvals, and SAP-linked business processes
* Use Copilot Studio, Power Automate, and Azure services
Data, RAG & Knowledge Solutions
* Implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) using Azure AI Search
* Design indexing pipelines, metadata strategies, embeddings, and guardrails
* Ensure accurate, secure, and responsible AI outputs from internal knowledge sources
Security, Compliance & Operations
* Apply enterprise governance, data classification, and responsible AI practices
* Implement RBAC, secrets management, logging, monitoring, and cost controls
* Produce documentation, runbooks, and support models for production readiness
Skills & Experience
* Strong hands-on experience with Azure (Functions, Logic Apps, App Services, Event Grid, Key Vault, Managed Identity, API Management)
* Practical experience with Azure AI Foundry, OpenAI models, embeddings, vector databases, and prompt engineering
* Experience building AI agents and workflows using Copilot Studio
* Solid understanding of RAG architectures, retrieval optimization, and prompt evaluation
* Experience integrating with ServiceNow, SAP, and/or BMC Helix
* Proficiency in C# or Python, REST APIs, and CI/CD (Azure DevOps or GitHub)
* Familiarity with Microsoft Graph, SharePoint integrations, and data governance
* Knowledge of ITSM processes (incident, change, request, knowledge) is a strong plus
Personal Attributes
* Strong communication skills with the ability to translate business needs into technical solutions
* Proactive, solution-driven mindset with focus on quality and reliability
* Comfortable working in a collaborative, cross-functional, agile environment
* Curious and passionate about AI innovation, automation, and modern cloud engineering
Ready for Your Next Step?
If you think this role suits you, please submit your profile! Interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Saeeda Mahmoud 0708152782 Jobbnummer
9735730