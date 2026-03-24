AI Governance Specialist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Sundsvall Visa alla datajobb i Sundsvall
2026-03-24
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Job ID: 3958
Welcome to Group Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions that directly impact Nordea's 2030 goals to modernize data technology and accelerate AI.
We are now looking for an AI Governance Specialist who is interested in topics of risk management and responsible AI, to apply in the field of Predictive, Generative and Agentic AI with use-cases across the bank. You will work closely with architects, engineers, risk functions, and business stakeholders to ensure all AI applications and use cases are managed in compliance with governance frameworks and regulations.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Meet the AI Portfolio Delivery team. We're a collaborative and innovative team within the central Group AI unit, responsible for driving governance, architecture and management of Nordea-wide AI applications. We are building strong connections throughout Nordea to transform ambitious AI visions into practical, compliant, and impactful solutions across the entire organization.
Our AI team culture is built on collaboration, continuous learning and innovation. We foster an open environment where diverse ideas thrive, encouraging everyone to push the boundaries of technology while supporting each other 's growth. With a strong focus on well-being, we prioritize work-life balance and encourage open communication
This position is a fulltime, permanent role, with hybrid working location based in Helsinki, Finland, Stockholm, Sweden, or Copenhagen, Denmark.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role include, but are not limited to:
Support the design and ensure AI governance framework implementation across the organization
Disseminate governance best practices, serving as a point of contact to all AI efforts, guaranteeing best practices on responsible AI are consistently adopted in the Bank
Educate use case owners and other relevant stakeholders in bank-wide governance protocols and external regulations
Lead risk-based governance approach for AI agents, including development of low-risk agent pathways and complex agent consultation processes
Partner with risk functions to build guidelines and procedures for efficient risk management
Collaborate with cybersecurity and information security teams to ensure platform assessments and security clearances
Who you are
Your passion for working with people from both a technical and a business background, coupled with your curiosity for making new technologies and solutions safe & trusted, makes you well-suited for this position. As Nordea pioneers its way into an AI-driven future, you will thrive by embracing a dynamic environment, fostering collaboration, and maintaining an open and adaptable mindset.
Your background and skills include:
BSc or MSc in Business, Engineering, Risk Management, or a related Legal discipline
3+ years of experience in AI governance, AI Risk, Model Risk Management and related activities
Professional experience and familiarity with EU AI Act and other relevant AI regulations (GDPR)
Ability to clearly communicate governance concepts for a non-technical audience, and educate multiple stakeholders on responsible AI
Understanding of Predictive & Generative AI model governance and mitigation processes for associated risks e.g. hallucination, fairness, explainability, and autonomy risks in Agentic AI
Understanding of main steps in AI lifecycle with operational concepts and best practices
Experience with AI/ML projects in designing, developing and maintaining governance frameworks for advanced analytics use cases
Familiarity with ISO 42001 or comparable frameworks is beneficial
At Nordea, inclusion and diversity are at the heart of our values. We believe that a diverse workforce drives innovation, fosters creativity and creates a more supportive workplace for all.
We encourage applications from candidates who are passionate about AI governance and meet most of these criteria. We value diverse perspectives and welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 12/04/2026. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics, and traits make us better at serving our customers and communities.
If you have any questions about our recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
If you are an external consultant interested in this role and wish to apply please contact the hiring people leader for separate instruction on how to apply.
For candidates in Sweden: For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683), https://careers.nordea.com/job-invite/3958/
Sjögatan 13 (visa karta
)
852 31 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Nordea Bank Abp Filial i Sverige Jobbnummer
9816822