AI Engineer to Impactpool

Impactpool has established itself as a global leader in connecting talent with impact organizations dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the world. Close to 1 million top talent from 195 countries have already decided to join the platform and we proudly serve over 2,500 organizations, helping them find suitable candidates to further their missions. Last year alone, we matched 1.5 million candidates to jobs where they will contribute to a positive impact.
As an AI engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing machine learning models and AI solutions to solve complex problems and drive innovation within our organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Model Development: Design, build, and deploy machine learning models and algorithms to address business challenges. Utilize supervised, unsupervised, reinforcement learning, and Generative AI techniques as appropriate.
AI Integration: Take part in development to integrate AI solutions into the application.
LLM Integration: Utilize large language models (LLMs) to enhance natural language processing capabilities in our applications.
Data Processing: Gather, preprocess, and analyze large datasets to support model training and evaluation. Ensure data quality and integrity throughout the process.
Algorithm Optimization: Optimize and tune models for performance, scalability, and accuracy. Conduct experiments and perform hyperparameter tuning to improve model effectiveness.
Integration: Work closely with software engineers to integrate machine learning models into production systems. Ensure seamless deployment and maintenance of AI/ML solutions.
Research and Innovation: Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI/ML technologies and research. Apply new methodologies and tools, including Generative AI and LLMs, to enhance our AI capabilities.
Monitoring and Maintenance: Monitor the performance of deployed models and maintain them to ensure they continue to deliver accurate and reliable results. Implement feedback loops and retraining mechanisms as necessary.
Collaboration: Collaborate with data scientists, engineers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, define project goals, and deliver AI-driven solutions that meet business needs.
Documentation: Document the development process, model architecture, and performance metrics. Ensure clear and comprehensive documentation for future reference and knowledge sharing.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or a related field.
This is the experience we believe you have:
Proven experience as an AI/ML Engineer, Data Scientist, or similar role.
Experience with machine learning frameworks and libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Scikit-Learn, SpacY).
Experience in data analysis, statistical modeling, and data visualization.
Hands-on experience with Generative AI and large language models (LLMs).
We would like to see that you have the following skills:
Experience with prompt design
Strong understanding on LLM training strategies
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and Ruby.
Strong understanding of machine learning algorithms and techniques.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure) for deploying AI/ML solutions.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and innovation.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, or other specialized AI domains.
Knowledge of deep learning techniques and neural network architectures.
Familiarity with MLOps practices and tools for model deployment and lifecycle management.
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative development workflows.
Experience working on Ruby on Rails applications
We're looking for a generalist with a strong track record of working with different AI and ML techniques. Preferably someone that's been implementing production solutions using custom trained models and LLMs. Someone who can take responsibility and ownership and who can manage themself. Someone who can understand what actions need to be taken to reach the goal. And knows when to overachieve and when good enough is good enough, who understands that the customers are crucial for the company's existence.
Having a Computer Science degree is great but not something that we care too much about. What's important is that you have the right drive and the skills needed to do the job and that you are eager to continue learning.
It's essential that you can communicate concisely and effectively in writing using English.
This is a remote position, but we prefer candidates close to the Central European time zone.
What we offer
At Impactpool, we pride ourselves on creating an enriching work environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
Remote/Hybrid Working Model: Enjoy the flexibility of working either remotely or hybrid from our HQ in Stockholm, Södermalm.
Competitive Salary and Benefits Package: We offer a salary that reflects your skills, experience, and contribution to our mission. Benefits include healthcare and other essential benefits to support your well-being.
Collaborative and Innovative Work Culture: Immerse yourself in an international and inclusive atmosphere where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.
Opportunities for Growth and Professional Development: We provide diverse career paths, mentorship, training programs, and exposure to various projects to help you reach your full potential.
Annual Staff Retreat: Participate in our annual staff retreat, where the entire company gathers to collaborate, build connections, and create lasting memories. It's a perfect blend of teamwork and relaxation, designed to strengthen our community and inspire collective success.
We believe that each team member's uniqueness, skills, and experiences are essential to our innovation and growth. We are a diverse team and even though we're spread out across the world, we're united by our joint mission and willingness to succeed together.
We look forward to your application!
