AI Engineer Internship
Empower Your Future in AI Technology
Are you passionate about harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize business operations? Our AI Engineer Internship offers you the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation, creating AI agents that address critical challenges and streamline processes for businesses worldwide.
About the Internship
Our AI Engineer Internship is designed for ambitious individuals who want to explore the exciting world of AI development and gain hands-on experience. This program offers the chance to work on challenging projects, develop advanced AI solutions, and collaborate with industry experts.
What You'll Learn
As an intern, you will:
Develop AI agents capable of automating complex business processes and operations.
Collaborate with a team of experts to identify pain points faced by businesses and design AI-driven solutions.
Gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies and methodologies in AI development.
Contribute to projects that have real-world impact and drive efficiency in diverse industries.
This internship is designed for individuals eager to dive deep into AI technology and apply their skills to solve meaningful problems. Whether it's streamlining workflows, enhancing decision-making, or unlocking new possibilities for businesses, your contributions will shape the future of AI-powered solutions.
Why Join Us?
Hands-on experience with state-of-the-art AI tools and technologies.
Guidance and mentorship from seasoned AI professionals.
Opportunity to work on real-world projects that make an impact.
A collaborative and innovative environment that nurtures creativity.
Who We're Looking For
We welcome interns who:
Have a strong interest in artificial intelligence and technology.
Some understanding of prompt engineering.
Some knowledge about one or more AI workflow automation tools - N8n, Make, Voiceflow, Relevance, etc
Understanding of APIs, web services, web hooks, etc
Are eager to learn and solve complex problems.
Are ready to contribute ideas and collaborate with a dynamic team.
How to Apply
Send your resume and a cover letter explaining why you're excited about AI Agents and why you are an ideal candidate for the role.
It is recommended to include any personal tech projects you have previously worked on or hackathons you have participated in.
Applications are open until 23rd March 2026. Don't miss this chance to kickstart your journey in AI technology!
Don't miss this chance to make an impact and grow your expertise in a dynamic and supportive environment. Join us in advancing the potential of AI, one innovative solution at a time and let's shape the future of AI together!
Please note: This is an unpaid, full-time, 6-month onsite internship starting April 2026 at our offices in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
