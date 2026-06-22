AI Developer at Munters
Enhunt AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Enhunt AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Munters is on a journey from being only a supplier of dehumidifiers, humidifiers and components, to becoming a supplier of the perfect climate for our customers. Air treatment is one of the industries where development is starting to move fast, and the world is changing – and Munters with it. We see exciting challenges ahead of us that we have never faced before.
Our R&D team is continuing to develop "AI Control" – our concept for dynamic, self-optimizing control of our machines. We are now looking for an AI Developer to join our small, tight-knit team at the head office in Kista. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants to grow in a developer role within AI-driven control and dynamic modelling.
The role
You will join a small, dynamic R&D team working at the intersection of mathematics, AI modelling and automatic control. Together with experienced colleagues, you will help develop dynamic models that describe how our machines behave in the customer's environment, and explore new control strategies to optimize that performance.
A typical week is a mix of internal algorithm and idea development (think whiteboards and innovation sessions), testing in our own AI lab, direct collaboration with colleagues, and visits to established customers to test proof-of-concepts in real operating environments. You will work closely with the team to build the algorithms and infrastructure behind our next generation of AI Control.
In this role, you will:
Improve current calculation and development methods using statistics and insights from live data
Explore and analyze large data sets collected from Munters' systems
Find suitable algorithms, perform feature engineering, testing and evaluation of models, and deploy the solution
Develop AI models for our machines to describe their dynamic performance
Categorize the dynamic behavior of different machines and customers to enable conceptual development for each category
Support your colleagues after deployment to maintain the expected performance of AI algorithms
Develop frameworks that fulfill the requirements for storing and handling large data sets
Build AirTech AI knowledge and utilize AI in conceptual development within AirTech
Your profile
We believe you:
Have a Master's degree in a relevant field such as data science/AI, mathematics, technical physics, or similar. A PhD (or being close to finishing one) is a merit but not a requirement
Have work experience in AI programming (Reinforcement Learning and Deep Learning) and automatic control. A good understanding of data structures and Big Data is a plus, as is technical and physical knowledge
Have development experience in R/Python, C# or C++
Have a continuous interest in keeping up to date with AI programming methods and how to implement fast calculation software
Are an innovative person who feels comfortable taking the lead in developing a new field for Munters AirTech
Are a doer who actively seeks out collaboration and identifies new possibilities, with a clear focus on delivering results — since all research is done in close collaboration with the research team as well as key roles across the organization
Have fluent English skills; Swedish is a merit
Munters offers you
A close-knit, high-performing team with a strong focus on freedom with responsibility – something our colleagues consistently highlight in our employee surveys
The chance to work on a concept (AI Control) that is already proven in our products, with a clear path to grow into an expert role
High potential for intellectual and professional development, including participation in research conferences and exposure to the latest developments in AI and automatic control
An innovative environment with a network of professional colleagues in an international context
Hybrid work and many more benefits
Information and application
In this recruitment, Munters is working with EnHunt. For additional information about the position, please contact Maria Rabb at EnHunt on +46 707775546 or maria.rabb@enhunt.com
.
About Munters
Munters is a world-leading supplier of energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers across a wide range of industries, the largest being the food, pharmaceutical and data center sectors. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 5,400 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of approximately SEK 15 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Visit www.munters.com
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EnHunt AB
(org.nr 556970-2169)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Munters Europe AB Jobbnummer
9973272