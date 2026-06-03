AI developer
Synteda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Are you a talented AI Developer with a passion for cutting-edge technology? We are looking for someone like you to join our team of experts in developing innovative platforms and products. As an AI Developer, you will use your expertise in machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision to drive the next generation of AI solutions.
About us
Synteda AB specializes in helping companies effectively embrace the era of artificial intelligence and computer vision. By delivering innovative solutions, we empower businesses to take full advantage of the vast possibilities presented by these cutting-edge technologies. We firmly believe in the potential of AI and computer vision to benefit society, and we're committed to leveraging our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey towards this exciting new era. Our close collaboration with top universities in Sweden enables us to work with clients across a broad range of industry fields.
We're actively engaged in developing several unique products and solutions, using a work process that we call "dream-innovate-create." This approach involves subjecting our ideas to rigorous scrutiny and feasibility testing, using agile methodologies to refine our solutions until we've achieved a full-scale product.
We're proud to have a core team of highly qualified experts who excel at providing assessment services to identify business challenges and develop customized algorithms to overcome them. We're guided by our commitment to ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and science.
As we continue to grow, we're actively seeking talented AI developers to join our team of experts. If you're passionate about advanced technologies and want to be part of an exciting and dynamic organization, we encourage you to apply today.
What are we looking for?
We are seeking an AI Developer to join our team of talented scientists and engineers. In this role, you will leverage your expertise in artificial intelligence to develop platforms and products. The ideal candidate has a strong background in machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision, as well as experience with the latest tools and technologies in the field.
Responsibilities
Design and implement AI algorithms for various platforms and customer assignments.
Develop advanced computer vision and AI techniques to enhance product functionality.
Optimize AI algorithms for performance and efficiency.
Innovate and enforce intellectual property protection for developed solutions.
Validate, analyze, and evaluate AI models to ensure their effectiveness.
Perform research, analysis, and modeling on data to inform algorithm development.
Train, validate, and test AI algorithms to achieve optimal performance.
Develop and deploy AI models in a cloud environment.
Collaborate with cross-functional team members to ensure project success.
Required skills
Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Proficiency in Python, C#, C/C++, Spark, Java/Scala, and scientific computing languages such as Matlab or R.
Strong knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, data science, and computer vision principles.
Experience with analytics and image processing techniques.
Familiarity with neural network and deep learning frameworks, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Torch.
Experience with Python-based image and video manipulation frameworks (e.g., OpenCV, SciPy, Scikit-image, Pillow, Mahotas, Matplotlib, SimpleITK).
Knowledge of cloud platforms like Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Azure for AI model deployment and management.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobb@synteda.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Synteda AB
(org.nr 559179-3178), https://www.synteda.com Jobbnummer
9946345