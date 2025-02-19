AI Compliance Support Specialist
2025-02-19
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to provide global support for AI compliance matters? Join RaySearch and our QA/RA team and contribute to make the best cancer treatments available for patients all over the world.
About the position
As an AI Compliance Support Specialist at RaySearch, you will be part of our QA/RA team and collaborate closely with our Machine Learning department. This position plays a key role in supporting compliance in accordance with RaySearch AI processes to ensure that accurate data is maintained in RaySearch systems for machine learning products. This includes ML model metadata, market clearance data, post-market surveillance data, and AI-related supplier information. You will help manage AI compliance processes and assist in regulatory submissions, audits, and research on global AI regulatory requirements.
This is a full-time position at our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. You will report directly to the QA/RA Director and work closely with our dedicated specialists in both the QA/RA and Machine Learning teams.
Your main tasks:
• Collaborate with QA/RA and Machine Learning teams to ensure accurate data management
• Assist in maintaining AI process and product documentation, ensuring compliance with both internal procedures and regulatory requirements
• Provide support for global AI regulatory submissions, helping to ensure timely and accurate compliance
• Contribute to the preparation and delivery of external audits related to AI products and processes
• Research, track, and document changes to global AI-related regulatory standards and requirements, ensuring RaySearch remains compliant with evolving regulations.
This position is a great opportunity for you if you want to work in the intersection of AI and regulatory compliance within the medtech industry. You will collaborate with international regulatory authorities and work alongside talented specialists in a supportive and knowledge-sharing environment.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has experience in in the regulatory compliance field and has a keen interest in AI technologies, with a strong ability to organize and manage data effectively. You enjoy assisting teams and solving complex challenges, while maintaining clear and open communication. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and highly organized, with a strong ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment. You are flexible and can adapt to changing priorities, all while adhering to regulatory requirements.
Skills and experience:
• University degree in a relevant field
• 2+ years' experience in regulatory compliance, AI, or data management tasks
• Experience with AI, machine learning, or related technologies is preferred
• High proficiency in English, both written and spoken
• Time management and attention to detail
• Ability to work in a very structured and meticulous way
• Strong team working skills and ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams
• Preferred: Experience from working within a regulated area such as medtech/life science, finance, public sector or government
Our Culture
Culture at RaySearch is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
