AI Automation & Integration Engineer
2026-03-13
About the Role Your mission is to elevate operational excellence by applying AI and automation in a practical, scalable way.
You will identify inefficiencies across Finance, HR, RevOps, Legal, Compliance, and IT - and design intelligent solutions that remove friction, automate manual tasks, and improve workflows.This role combines AI, system integration, backend development, and cloud deployment.
You will report to Gabriel Hobbs, VP Revenue Operations, and work cross-functionally with business stakeholders and security teams, ensuring solutions are secure, compliant, and production-ready. This role will play a central role in building Tacton's intelligent operational backbone.
What You Will Be Doing
Build secure integrations between core business systems (ERP, HR, Finance, RevOps, Legal, IT)
Design and orchestrate APIs and reliable data flows
Identify and implement AI solutions (LLMs, copilots, agents) to reduce manual work
Develop intelligent self-service and automation solutions
Redesign inefficient workflows and build scalable automation frameworks
Deploy secure, production-grade solutions in AWS or Azure
Set up CI/CD pipelines and manage containerized services (Docker, Kubernetes)
Ensure security, compliance (ISO, SOC II), monitoring, and long-term stability
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related technical field
Experience with system integration and REST APIs
Backend development in Python (C++ is a plus)
Solid database knowledge (SQL and NoSQL)
Experience with automation frameworks
Cloud experience (AWS or Azure)
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, and modern Git-based development workflows
Security-focused mindset and experience in compliance-heavy environments
Hands-on experience building AI-assisted workflows
Understanding of LLMs, copilots, and AI agents
Ability to turn AI concepts into practical, production-ready solutions
Business Understanding
Strong business curiosity and understanding of operational processes
Ability to connect technology to KPIs and measurable impact
Ability to translate business problems into simple, pragmatic technical solutions
Who Will Thrive in This Role
Thinks business problem first, technology second
Sees the bigger picture and understands operational impact
Speaks the language of KPIs, efficiency, and scalability
Is execution-driven and autonomous
Is structured and pragmatic rather than theoretical
Enjoys working cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders
Focuses on delivering working systems - not perfect slide decks
Wants to build long-term foundations, not short-term fixes
You care about real impact. You want to build systems that make an organization smarter, faster, and more scalable.
What to Expect During the Recruitment Process
Screening call with Global Talent Acquisition Partner
First interview with our Hiring Manager
Personality and logical ability test
Second interview & assignment
Interview with senior management
Reference checks
Why Tacton? At Tacton, we've been building CPQ software for over 20 years. We are a stable company with global customers and a product that is central to how manufacturers sell.
We are a global SaaS leader in CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), empowering manufacturers to streamline complex sales processes and drive growth. Headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Chicago, Karlsruhe, and Warsaw, we're a 220-person team on an exciting growth journey. Recognized by Gartner as a market leader, our technology helps global manufacturers solve real-world configuration challenges and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.
We offer
A solid and stable company with over 20 years of industry experience
Flexible hybrid setup - 3 days per week in the Stockholm office
33 days of paid time off (30 vacation days + 3 extra days)
Premium occupational pension beyond ITP1
Generous wellness allowance (5,000 SEK annually)
Private healthcare insurance
Parental leave top-up (up to 90% of base salary for 6 months)
Weekly treats - fika one week, breakfast the next
This role is based in Stockholm, in our unique office next to Hötorget station.
