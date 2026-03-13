AI Automation & Integration Engineer

Tacton Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-03-13


About the Role Your mission is to elevate operational excellence by applying AI and automation in a practical, scalable way.
You will identify inefficiencies across Finance, HR, RevOps, Legal, Compliance, and IT - and design intelligent solutions that remove friction, automate manual tasks, and improve workflows.This role combines AI, system integration, backend development, and cloud deployment.
You will report to Gabriel Hobbs, VP Revenue Operations, and work cross-functionally with business stakeholders and security teams, ensuring solutions are secure, compliant, and production-ready. This role will play a central role in building Tacton's intelligent operational backbone.
What You Will Be Doing

Build secure integrations between core business systems (ERP, HR, Finance, RevOps, Legal, IT)

Design and orchestrate APIs and reliable data flows

Identify and implement AI solutions (LLMs, copilots, agents) to reduce manual work

Develop intelligent self-service and automation solutions

Redesign inefficient workflows and build scalable automation frameworks

Deploy secure, production-grade solutions in AWS or Azure

Set up CI/CD pipelines and manage containerized services (Docker, Kubernetes)

Ensure security, compliance (ISO, SOC II), monitoring, and long-term stability

What We're Looking For

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related technical field

Experience with system integration and REST APIs

Backend development in Python (C++ is a plus)

Solid database knowledge (SQL and NoSQL)

Experience with automation frameworks

Cloud experience (AWS or Azure)

Experience working with CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, and modern Git-based development workflows

Security-focused mindset and experience in compliance-heavy environments

Hands-on experience building AI-assisted workflows

Understanding of LLMs, copilots, and AI agents

Ability to turn AI concepts into practical, production-ready solutions

Business Understanding

Strong business curiosity and understanding of operational processes

Ability to connect technology to KPIs and measurable impact

Ability to translate business problems into simple, pragmatic technical solutions

Who Will Thrive in This Role

Thinks business problem first, technology second

Sees the bigger picture and understands operational impact

Speaks the language of KPIs, efficiency, and scalability

Is execution-driven and autonomous

Is structured and pragmatic rather than theoretical

Enjoys working cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders

Focuses on delivering working systems - not perfect slide decks

Wants to build long-term foundations, not short-term fixes

You care about real impact. You want to build systems that make an organization smarter, faster, and more scalable.
What to Expect During the Recruitment Process

Screening call with Global Talent Acquisition Partner

First interview with our Hiring Manager

Personality and logical ability test

Second interview & assignment

Interview with senior management

Reference checks

Why Tacton? At Tacton, we've been building CPQ software for over 20 years. We are a stable company with global customers and a product that is central to how manufacturers sell.
We are a global SaaS leader in CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), empowering manufacturers to streamline complex sales processes and drive growth. Headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Chicago, Karlsruhe, and Warsaw, we're a 220-person team on an exciting growth journey. Recognized by Gartner as a market leader, our technology helps global manufacturers solve real-world configuration challenges and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.
We offer

A solid and stable company with over 20 years of industry experience

Flexible hybrid setup - 3 days per week in the Stockholm office

33 days of paid time off (30 vacation days + 3 extra days)

Premium occupational pension beyond ITP1

Generous wellness allowance (5,000 SEK annually)

Private healthcare insurance

Parental leave top-up (up to 90% of base salary for 6 months)

Weekly treats - fika one week, breakfast the next

This role is based in Stockholm, in our unique office next to Hötorget station.
