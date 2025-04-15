Agile Product Owner
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be part of the exciting transformation in the world of payments and improve everyday life for businesses and millions of people across our home markets? At Swedbank, we are reshaping our payment offerings to create innovative, efficient, and impactful solutions that's vital to the fabric of society. If you're looking for a dynamic role where your ideas can thrive and make a difference, we invite you to join us on our journey!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Strong leadership, decision-making, and agile team management skills.
Interest in complex transformations, experienced with Swift network and payment domains.
Skilled in container solutions; adept at IT and business-side integration.
Ability to build networks, manage suppliers, and work in diverse environments.
Proficient in SAFE methodology; experienced product/stakeholder management.
Team player with a knack for building spirit and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Excellent communication skills; fluent in English.
What is needed in this role: Strong leadership, decision-making, and agile team management skills.
Interest in complex transformations, experienced with Swift network and payment domains.
Skilled in container solutions; adept at IT and business-side integration.
Ability to build networks, manage suppliers, and work in diverse environments.
Proficient in SAFE methodology; experienced product/stakeholder management.
Team player with a knack for building spirit and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Excellent communication skills; fluent in English.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Michael Österman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.04.2025.Location: Stockholm, Riga
Recruiting manager: Michael Österman
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3950-5950 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here. We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-LS1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Michael Österman michael.osterman@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9288315