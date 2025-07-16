Agile Product Owner
2025-07-16
Are you ready to be part of the exciting transformation in the world of payments and improve everyday life for businesses and millions of people across our home markets? At Swedbank, we are reshaping our payment offerings to create innovative, efficient, and impactful solutions thats vital to the fabric of society. If youre looking for a dynamic role where your ideas can thrive and make a difference, we invite you to join us on our journey! In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Serve as a Product Owner for End-to-End (E23) Monitoring, managing the lifecycle of payment services from initiation to reporting
Establish and maintain an organization within Payments and Accounts dedicated to developing and maintaining the E2E monitoring tool
Develop strategies for collaboration with the vendor to ensure ongoing support and development of the E2E monitoring tool
Build short-term application roadmaps in conjunction with Business Product owners, Business Owners, and other stakeholders
Define business rules and requirements, prioritize tasks and backlog for E2E monitoring team operations
Collaborate across teams using SAFe methodologies to create and prioritize features for new monitoring flows based on stakeholder needs
Act as a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for vendors, participate in external forums/working groups when relevant.
Provide statistical consultation across the organization as needed; contribute to IT service management by representing Swedbank in relevant meetings.
What is needed in this role: A background and experience in working with different kind of monitoring solutions in complex and multi-tech stack environments
A genuine interest in development of large and complex transformations and an understanding of end to end solutions
Well documented experience for the domestic and international payment domain is a great benefit
Experience from coordinating initiatives spanning over several business areas and teams
Used to working independently with high level of responsibility and are comfortable in decision making
Skilled in deeply understanding both the IT and Business-side of things
Demonstrated customer/end-user focus and documented experience leading agile development teams at scale
Ability to build networks and work collaboratively in a geographically distributed and diverse environment.
Knowledge and experience from managing external suppliers
Structured, solution oriented with a strong driving force
Demonstrated leadership and excellent communication skills
Experience in a Product owner or a stakeholder management role
Experience in an agile way of working and specially the SAFE methodology / Harmonize
Team player and ability to build a team spirit and drive and encourage persons working in virtual teams
Fluency in English; verbal and written
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...Be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbanks competitive advantage." Michael Österman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.09.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Michael Österman, +46702622515
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
