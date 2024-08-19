Ads Quality Rater - Swedish (Sweden)
2024-08-19
Ads Quality Rater Overview
Welocalize is an award-winning localization and data transformation company. We run one of the world's largest Ads Rating Programs and we want you to join!
As an Ads Quality Rater, you will review and grade internet advertisements to help shape how ads are delivered to the end users. In other words, you'll tell the AI program how good or bad its advertisement suggestions are based on the user's keywords.
You will review ads in both English and Swedish
This role is great for people who:
Surf the internet daily
Use major search engines frequently
Know what people want based on a few keywords
Enjoy researching topics online
Want a flexible and fun side job
Project Details:
Job Title: Ads Quality Rater
Pay Rate: Based on tasks (approximately 18USD per hour)
Location: Remote/work from home - you must be based in Sweden (your location is automatically verified during the recruitment process)
Hours: Set your own schedule based on the following - Minimum commitment is 5 hours per week. You can choose to work up to 20 hours per week.
Start Date: ASAP
Employment Type: Independent Contractor/Freelance/Self-Employed
Project Duration: Long-term
There is no formal interview for this job! No phone calls, no waiting, and no wasting time wondering whether you got the job or not.
Instead, you will be guided through a self-paced and automated recruitment process.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Welocalize uses numerous identity checks to ensure that everyone who makes the team is real, qualified, and ready to work. To avoid any misunderstandings, do not use IP masking programs (such as VPNs).
Experience & Requirements
Fluency in Swedish
Strong understanding of English (written and spoken)
Comfortable knowledge of modern popular culture
Reliable computer system and internet connection
Familiar with using online search engines
Sign a standard Non-Disclosure Agreement and Service Level Agreement
Why join our community of flexible workers?
Work Flexibly
With opportunities available globally, generate extra income from home and set your own schedule.
Support & Learning
No previous experience is required. Our AI team will provide a full learning program before you start. You just need to be in-country and a native speaker.
Get Paid Fairly
Get paid fairly for the work you complete. We value your expertise and in-market knowledge.
Forefront of AI
Through this work, you directly impact user experience and online content for people who share your language.
Required language: Swedish
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6559".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
(org.nr 559370-9347) Arbetsplats
Welocalize Jobbnummer
8846950