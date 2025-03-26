Administrative Assistant
Saab AB / Assistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla assistentjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As an Administrative Assistant within our dynamic Product Unit AMB & Arthur, you'll be the organizational backbone, ensuring smooth operations and providing invaluable support to our management team. You'll be a key player in a team of approximately 300 employees, operating in an international and fast-paced environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Masterminding Meetings: Plan, structure, and follow up on management meetings, ensuring they run efficiently and productively. Prepare materials and coordinate other meetings and conferences as needed.
* Travel & Logistics Expert: Handle travel arrangements, prepare customer visits, and manage travel expense reports with precision.
* Communication Hub: Disseminate information throughout the unit, support personnel with administrative tasks, and foster a collaborative work environment.
* Event Coordinator: Organize larger conferences, manage invitations, and prepare detailed agendas.
* Calendar & Correspondence Maestro: Manage calendars, handle email correspondence, and communicate effectively with other assistants located in Gothenburg.
This role offers opportunities for growth and development, allowing you to shape your responsibilities based on your skills and interests.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you are a highly organized, independent, and efficient individual with a knack for anticipating needs and taking initiative.
You possess:
* Experience supporting senior executives: You understand the importance of confidentiality, discretion, and sound judgment when handling sensitive information.
* Exceptional organizational skills: You excel at prioritizing tasks, managing multiple deadlines, and making independent decisions.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills: You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with others and providing excellent customer service.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English: You can communicate clearly and confidently in both languages, both verbally and in writing
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_33166". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9245972