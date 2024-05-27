Adas Test Engineer
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for consultant role as "ADAS Test Engineer " to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
Tasks
• Set test strategy, needs and plans for our premium function, in close collaboration with project
management, function & system owners and interface departments.
• Define and follow up KPIs and performance for our ADAS functions
• Lead and execute V&V and Benchmark activities
• Establish way of collaboration with chosen supplier and development team
Qualifications
• Minimum > 10 years within ADAS/AD including years working with V&V
• Swedish driver/EU licence is a must
• Good knowledge of ADAS behaviour in complete vehicle and competitor solutions
• Understand the impact on ADAS functions for the European customer
• Experience form ADAS function development and V&V
• Knowledge of Canalyzer, Canoe, Systemweaver
• Good knowledge in ISO26262 from V&V perspective
Personal attributes
We are looking for you have a passion for ADAS and want to help us to be the voice of the customer.
You can lead the discussion, good communication skills.
You are flexible and can adapt to the changing way of working.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
Related skills and Experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/12". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Usman Azmat +46729311462 Jobbnummer
8709501