Ad/adas Function Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
AD/ADAS Function design engineer
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Who We Are
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable, and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China, and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavor and create safe, sustainable, and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
At our department of AD and ADAS Functions, we design, integrate, and verify the complete vehicle solution for autonomous cars and active safety functions. We collaborate with some of the most innovative industry partners to reach our future visions of safety, convenience, and mobility. We offer you an opportunity to work together in a team of fun, humble, and ambitious people. We learn and create great things together in an open and safe environment where we value different personalities and perspectives. As an experienced Function design engineer, you will be part of a team with competences in Function & System design, Integration, Verification, and Validation (V&V). You will use your experience and competence to define robust function designs and technical solutions to secure complete customer function behavior and attribute experience. It's highly meritorious if you have previous experience from defining test methods and performing function testing, tuning, and analysis using various test environments such as vehicle and/or HIL and SIL. The Pilot Assist team takes full responsibility for the development of the Pilot Assist function, and this will require close collaboration with our SW supplier and interfacing teams.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a person who is an engineer with 3-5 years of experience in function/system design and/or test and verification, preferably from ADAS/AD. You are a person who sees details but also the complete picture. You have feet on the ground, but you also dare to think big. You get things done. You love to learn but you also enjoy sharing your knowledge, and supporting others with your experience. You have a strong interest and curiosity for the tech area and look forward to being part of the shift into autonomous vehicles, and its new customers. You care about people and like to interact and work together. You take initiatives and feel responsible. You offer a hand even for tasks you have little experience from. You are an experienced driver and you have a strong interest, or even a passion, for vehicles. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74546-42984878". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9016753