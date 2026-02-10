Acquisition Marketing Manager
2026-02-10
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise, yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform combines rich pedagogy with smart AI to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Lead the next wave of AI-powered learning solutions
Global Impact - Our platform is used in 120+ countries across international and US markets
Collaborative Culture - Join a smart, ambitious team that values impact over ego
High-Performing Teams - Work with sharp, driven colleagues across product, engineering, and AI who raise the bar every day.
The Role
The Acquisition Marketing Manager sits at the centre of Kognity's acquisition and growth efforts, shaping how we generate demand and build pipeline across markets.
You'll work across the full acquisition funnel, partnering with specialists and agencies and using data to continuously refine how growth is delivered. At the same time, this is a hands-on role in a scale-up environment: when we test new channels, try new approaches, or need to move fast, you'll roll up your sleeves and lead from the front.
With strong foundations in place and expansion underway, you'll have clear ownership, room to experiment, and a sharp focus on what drives revenue and ROI.
What you'll do
Own and deliver multi-channel acquisition initiatives that drive qualified pipeline growth and measurable business impact.
Strengthen organic demand by evolving SEO/AIO strategies and linking visibility directly to lead outcomes.
Guide investment and direction across paid channels, ensuring spend is optimised for ROI and pipeline contribution.
Own and optimise email nurture and lifecycle flows, ensuring they effectively convert leads and support sales success.
Test, validate, and scale new channels, partnerships, and approaches that unlock demand generation opportunities.
Use CRM, automation, and performance data to track funnel health, inform decisions, and improve acquisition efficiency.
What we're looking for
Experience that drives impact:
Proven success in driving measurable pipeline and revenue impact in B2B SaaS, with clear ownership of outcomes such as pipeline growth, ROI, and conversion efficiency.
Broad hands-on experience across acquisition and demand generation channels (paid, organic, email, ABM, CRO) - with the ability to execute as well as strategise.
Experience with CRM and marketing automation tools: HubSpot, Salesforce, and Google Analytics.
Proven ability to plan, run, and optimise multi-channel acquisition campaigns targeting ICPs.
A strong appetite for experimentation, with a track record of testing new channels, tactics, and approaches to drive measurable growth.
Ways of working:
Analytical strength - you are able to connect activity to revenue impact and communicate funnel dynamics with clarity.
Strong ownership and high agency - you take full responsibility for outcomes, not just campaigns.
Deep passion for leveraging AI and emerging tech to improve efficiency, personalisation, and results.
Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and project delivery skills.
Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.
We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximization.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.
Benefits
Truly Hybrid - work from our Stockholm office when you like.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet.
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation every year.
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1.
Our Interview process
Our hiring process is all about you. Show us your skills, tackle real-world challenges, and get a real feel for life at Kognity. Expect case studies, honest conversations, and plenty of chances to shine.
Discovery Call with a Recruiter
Hiring Manager Hangout
Case study
Values Interview
Leadership discussion
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities. Så ansöker du
