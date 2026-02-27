Accounts Payable Specialist to Samsung
2026-02-27
To Samsung, we are currently looking for a Accounts Payable Specialist!
Why join the team?
In the Nordics they have a a sales and marketing organization with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki. You will join a team of three engaged colleagues in a dynamic work environment that are driving results together and enjoys teamwork. If that sounds inspiring this will be the right place for you!
What will this role achieve?
As the Accounts Payable Specialist, you are responsible for maintaining and optimizing the accounts payable process to ensure timely and accurate vendor accounts. You are responsible for maintaining strong relationships with vendors and local stakeholders, ensuring compliance with financial policies, and contributing to the overall financial health of Samsung organization. You will work closely with AP Team Lead with various tasks and improvement projects to meet our organizational high demands.
What will be the job scope & key deliverables?
Secure travel & expenses are accounted according to accounting principals & tax regulations
Monitor Shared Service Center to ensure timely and correct posting of invoices
Managing company card administration and credit limits
Conduct audit and compliance checks and collaborate with internal Audit team to implement process improvements
Execute bank payments and related postings
Identify and eliminate open items in the accounts payable ledger
Create service requests for the Shared Service Center, located in Europe, to perform specific tasks
Monitor monthly closing procedures to ensure financial records are accurate and up-to-date
Develop and enhance existing workflows to improve efficiency, accuracy and to ensure compliance to our policies and processes
Perform internal process- and system trainings to increase competence within Samsung
What do we need for this role?
Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent), preferably in accounting, finance or similar
3-5 years of work experience in accounts payable
Experience of working in a global and complex marketing organization and liaising with different cultures
Managing large data in Excel, including functions like pivot tables, vlookup and macros (a plus)
Excellent in written and verbal presentation and communication skills - must be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, cross team collaboration, change and to take own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
