Accounting Assistant, temporary position
AB Lindex / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2025-03-15
Is accounting and administration your thing, do you have previous work experience as Economist or similar role? Are you a forward leaning team-player, who wants to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for an Accounting Assistant to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg (at the Central station!)
Your role in our team. You are part of our Finance department.
As the Accounting Assistant, you will be responsible for various subprocesses within Accounting for Lindex legal entities, ensuring compliance with accounting standards, regulations, and tax requirements. You will also assist and support the Finance team and the broader organization with accounting-related matters.
We understand that you want to know more about the role.
Is this you? Are you forward-thinking and always one step ahead? If so, we think you'll be a great fit for this role!
We're looking for someone who thrives in using both an operational mindset and a strategic approach, especially when working closely with others. You enjoy working in a dynamic, ever-changing environment where you can grow, learn new skills, and collaborate with colleagues across different areas of the company.
Leading yourself, taking ownership of your development, and both giving and receiving feedback come naturally to you. You're curious about digital tools and how they can enhance your work. You believe in teamwork, and you're motivated by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Also, this probably sound like you?
Experience and Other Qualifications
Fluent in English
Fluent in Swedish
Academic degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field, or equivalent work experience
The position is temporary until September 30, 2025. The start date is as soon as possible.
We are Lindex A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set end date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex HO Jobbnummer
9224374