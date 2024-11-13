Accountant to Picadeli!
Just another company? Nope, don't think so. We are Picadeli - a leading global food-tech company in healthy fast food with more than 2.000 salad bars across Europe and the US. We offer an innovative and intelligent salad bar concept where consumers can pick and mix their own delicious, healthy and affordable salads.
At Picadeli we are a group of dedicated colleagues who really and truly believe in our vision: a world where fast-food is the opposite of junk food. We are on a mission to democratize healthy food by making it accessible, affordable and appetizing. We are a dynamic and rapidly growing company with a strong commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.
We are now looking for an energetic and hands-on accountant with a passion for streamlining processes and ensuring smooth operations to join our accounting team. Are you ready to be part of something fresh? Keep reading!
What You'll Do As an Accountant at Picadeli, you'll play a key role in our day-to-day financial operations where you will be responsible for our Accounts Receivable (AR) process. You'll be managing the order-to-cash process and overseeing crucial AR tasks. From invoicing and payment receipt booking to handling corrections, ad-hoc invoices, and overdue reminders, you'll be at the heart of our customer and internal communications.
The role also includes tasks such as:
Reconcile bank accounts and ensure monthly AR closing is smooth.
Serve as the superuser for the Jeeves AR module.
Support Picadeli subsidiaries and act as financial back-up to your colleagues.
Collaborate with your manager on ad-hoc tasks, and report to SCB and Intrastat.
The role is based at Picadeli's HQ in Gothenburg, and you will report to the Accounting Manager.
Who We're Looking For To succeed in this role you are someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, is customer-focused, and loves solving challenges. We think that you have:
At least a bachelor's degree in finance or accounting.
1-2 years of experience in accounting, with solid knowledge of AR/AP processes.
Proficiency in English (written and spoken).
A natural problem solver with a curious mindset and attention to detail.
Experience with Jeeves or another ERP system is a major plus.
Strong skills in Excel are another big plus.
If you're excited to contribute to a vibrant, fast-paced company and take ownership of your role, we want to hear from you!
What We Offer:
We offer you an opportunity to take on an exciting role in a business where you will always be challenged, at the center of the action in a fast-growing, multinational company. At Picadeli you get the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, innovative, and growing company with a dynamic and supportive work environment. We are very proud to be a certified Great Place to Work company and we offer competitive compensation including flexible working hours, private health care insurance and a generous health care contribution, along with amazing colleagues with great pride in the Picadeli concept.
Apply
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2024-12-15. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruit Partner's consultant Martina Nordberg at +46 73 624 77 24 or email martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
