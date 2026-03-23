Accountant / Redovisningsekonom
Stegra AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Boden Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Boden
2026-03-23
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra aims to transform the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the ultimate goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal, water and heat will be our primary emissions.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven individuals to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. At Stegra, you'll learn new things every day, work with and implement the latest technology, and test your ideas in practice. Together, we are building a company with sustainability at its core-for our employees, customers, investors, society, and our planet.
Accountant to Stegra in Boden
Are you a driven, detail-oriented, and curious accountant who thrives in fast-paced environments? Do you want to help build processes, routines, and ways of working in a company experiencing strong growth? Then this role could be for you!
With us, you'll have the opportunity to work in an exciting and evolving environment where you can make an impact and contribute to the company's success. We offer a stimulating workplace with opportunities for both professional development and career growth as Stegra continues to expand.
About the role
We are in an intensive development phase, building and refining our processes while the business continues to grow. As part of our accounting team, you will work broadly across accounting and closing activities and play a key role in developing and improving the company's finance function.
The role also involves acting as a key point of contact between accounting, business control, and other parts of the organization to ensure accurate accounting, cost management, and analysis of deviations. We value both specialist expertise and collaboration, meaning you will have your own areas of responsibility while also supporting your colleagues.
The role is based in Boden.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Ongoing accounting, reconciliations, and accruals
Monthly closing and reporting
VAT reconciliation and reporting
Preparing documentation for annual reports and audits
Supporting internal projects such as system implementations and accounting investigations
Participating in and driving the development, improvement, and documentation of routines and processes within the finance function
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, you are self-driven, structured, and detail-oriented. You are motivated by creating structure and improving and streamlining processes and systems. Taking ownership, building order, and establishing clear ways of working are things you enjoy.
You are also a strong communicator who values clarity and collaboration.
We also believe you:
Hold a university degree in finance/accounting or have equivalent experience
Have 5-10 years of experience in similar roles
Have a solid understanding of the full accounting cycle
Have experience with system implementations and a strong interest in systems (experience with SAP S/4HANA is a plus)
Have strong Excel skills
Have good knowledge of K3 (IFRS is a plus)
Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing. Swedish is a plus.
What we offer
If you are passionate about driving real change and making a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a dedicated and highly ambitious team.
You will have the chance to shape your future career together with a company that is focused on building a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. Ultimately, we know that Stegra's growth and success depend on our people, and we look forward to shaping the future of steel production-and other industries-together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7289057-1860672". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://career.stegra.com
Teknikvägen 15 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9814072