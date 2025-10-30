Accountant - Professional / Manager
We are looking for an Accountant for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in November, 5 months contract to begin with.
Description
The Group Accounting team consists today of thirteen dedicated employees. The department is responsible for the company's consolidation and for providing financial data on a consolidated level to ensure timely, accurate, and uniform reporting to internal and external parties.
As an Expert Accountant within Group Accounting, you will be part of the responsibility to prepare the Group Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS. The deliveries include the financial section of the Group Annual Report as well as the Interim Reports. Other responsibilities within the group that you will be part of include supporting the external audit within your scope, external reporting to one of the owners, and Group Actual Analysis. The department also provides guidance to the organization in IFRS-related matters and participates in various projects related to the digitalization of group consolidation, accounting processes, and accounting governance/IFRS-related topics.
Working in the Group Accounting team gives you a great opportunity to build a wide circle of contacts across the company, working globally and cross-functionally, while gaining a comprehensive view of the financial activities within the group.
Do you fit the profile?
You have an academic degree in finance/accounting with extensive experience in accounting, preferably combined with consolidation experience. You are well-versed in IFRS accounting policies.
You are positive, flexible, driven, and have a solution-oriented mindset. You are curious and take ownership of your tasks. It is important that you are structured and well-organized, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills. You have a genuine interest in accounting combined with strong analytical abilities and are eager to develop further in these areas.
Core responsibilities:
Functional leadership for your areas of responsibility, including closing, monthly analysis, and preparation of input to external reports
Cooperation with stakeholders in different parts of the Group to analyze and ensure proper accounting treatment of business transactions
Communication with external auditors
Ad-hoc analysis
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken. This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in November, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
