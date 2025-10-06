Accountant - Gothenburg
2025-10-06
We are seeking an Accountant for an international company in the automotive sector.
Based in Gothenburg, you will work closely with a colleague to handle accounting and reporting for one of the group's sales companies. Your responsibilities include preparing and delivering accounting services, ensuring accurate financial reporting, and contributing to various projects. In this role you will also take an active part in improving and standardizing existing processes. You will collaborate with the company's Global Accounting Centre, local contacts, group stakeholders, auditors, and tax advisors. During month-end closings, you will play a leading role in ensuring timely and high-quality reporting.
Qualifications:
Solid experience from large international manufacturing companies
Proficiency in SAP and Hyperion FM
Strong knowledge of finance processes and systems, with the ability to implement and optimize them
Interest in data analysis, automation, and digitalization is an advantage
Degree in Business Administration or related field
Fluency in English
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2025-10-13
End Date: 2026-04-30
Application deadline: 2025-10-08
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
