Account Manager (Swedish-speaking) - On-site - Cloud Solutions
2024-07-25
Experience the power of a game-changing career
Are you looking for what's next? We're a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands - the ones you use every day - improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries.
If you're looking to grow and be inspired, as an Account Manager in Malaga (on-site), you will be part of our team of game-changers who are powering the brands of the future in tech where you will drive the sales cycle, nurture client relationships and showcase your expertise in advanced cloud technologies.
Career growth and personal development
This is a great opportunity to experience the power of what's next and develop "friends for life" at the same time. We'll give you all the training, cutting-edge technologies, and the continuing support you'll need to succeed.
What you will do in this role
In everything we do, we believe in doing right by and for people - our clients, their customers, our people, our community, and our planet.
As an Account Manager on our team, you will:
• Be the first contact point for many customers, deliver a strong first impression, cultivate and expand a portfolio of clients, leveraging your sales expertise
• Serve as a trusted advisor, guiding businesses in adopting advanced cloud technologies
• Drive revenue growth by identifying and capitalizing on opportunities to fulfil small and medium sized businesses needs of our client's leading cloud technologies
• Maximize up-sell and cross-sell opportunities collaborating with Solution Specialists and Partner Connection Managers
• Collect feedback from customers and articulate it back to the business: "Voice of customer."
Your qualifications
We embrace our game-changers with open arms, people from diverse backgrounds, who are curious and willing to learn. Your natural talent to help others and go beyond WOW for our customers will fit right in with what we do and who we are.
Concentrix is a great match if you:
• Are bilingual or proficient in Swedish plus fluent in English
• Have 1-2 years' experience in IT sales with a proven track record of success and/or sales account management or customer management experience
• Have experience using Microsoft Office Suite applications and Client Relationship Management systems such as Dynamics 365, Salesforce, etc.
It would be a plus if you:
• Have experience working with or selling MS Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365 or similar solutions
• Have Microsoft Fundamentals certification on MS Azure, Modern Workplace and/or BizApps
Don't meet every requirement? No worries. We're dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace for everyone. If you feel you don't check every box, we still encourage you to apply. We'll do our best to match you with the right job, whether it's this one or another role.
What's in it for you
We challenge conventions to deliver outcomes unimagined by creating customer experiences that go beyond WOW. That's why we significantly invest in our people, our infrastructure, and our capabilities to ensure long-term success for our teams, our customers, and YOU.
In this role, we offer benefits that help support your unique lifestyle:
• A competitive salary package, OTE 33 000 euros gross/year
• Relocation support*
• Full-time Spanish contract, we also help you with what you need to start working and living in Spain
• Full paid training for the company and the products you will be working on
• A modern centrally placed office in Benalmadena, right next to the beach area
• Spanish lessons, bonuses if you have friends that want to join as well, and much more
Experience the best version of you!
At Concentrix, we invest in our game-changers because we know that when our people thrive, our clients and their customers thrive.
If all this feels like the perfect next step in your career journey, we want to hear from you. Apply today and discover why over 440k+ game-changers around the globe call Concentrix their "employer of choice."
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
