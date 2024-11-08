Account Manager Nordic Region
Nipromec Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö
2024-11-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nipromec Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven, adaptable professional with a knack for building relationships and a passion for growth? Nipromec Group is looking for a personable and ambitious Account Manager to join our team, focusing on new client acquisition, lead generation, and strengthening client relationships across the Nordics. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone eager to make an impact and grow within an international engineering and consulting company known for excellence in energy, construction, and industrial sectors.
About the Role
As our Account Manager, you'll play a critical role in expanding Nipromec's client base in the Nordic region, especially in Sweden. Your main focus will be on identifying new business opportunities, building and maintaining lasting client relationships, and achieving growth targets. With our broad portfolio of consulting and engineering services, you'll have the tools and resources to develop tailored solutions that meet client needs and exceed their expectations.
Start Date: According to agreement.
Location: Nipromec's Malmö office with possibility for some remote work.
Travel will be part of the role as you'll have the opportunity to visit clients and prospects throughout the Nordics, helping to establish and deepen connections. Travel to other Nipromec offices will also occur.
Key Responsibilities
New Client Acquisition: Proactively identify and engage potential clients across the Nordic region, with a focus on expanding Nipromec's market presence.
Lead Generation & Prospecting: Develop strategies to identify and follow up on new leads, creating a pipeline of business opportunities.
Relationship Building: Building strong, trust-based relationships with clients. Providing consultative support, understanding their evolving needs and ensuring satisfaction with Nipromec's services.
Market Insights: Stay informed on industry trends, competitor activities, and market opportunities to help shape Nipromec's strategic direction.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with sales, recruitment, and other key divisions to develop tailored solutions and support client needs across all touchpoints.
About You
We're looking for an Account Manager who has:
Minimum 2-5 Years of Experience: Proven experience in account management, sales, or a similar role. Ideally within an industrial, energy, or technical environment with a solid understanding of industrial project dynamics.
Established Industry Network: A network of relevant contacts within the energy, construction, or industrial sectors, which will support lead generation and business development efforts across the Nordics.
Technical Background: While not required, a technical background is seen as a strong asset.
Language Skills: Fluent in both English and Swedish, verbal and written. Additional languages are a plus.
We're looking for an Account Manager who is:
Personable and Relationship-Oriented: Naturally skilled at connecting with people and building relationships that last.
Adaptable and Flexible: Able to navigate changing client needs and market dynamics with ease and agility.
Growth-Driven: Excited by the opportunity to acquire new clients, generate leads, and drive Nipromec's expansion in the Nordics.
Industry-Savvy: Familiar with the energy, construction, or industrial sectors, or ready to learn and expand your expertise.
Ambitious and Motivated: Sees this role as a stepping stone and is eager to take on more responsibility and grow within the company.
Teamplayer and Prestigeless: Thrives in a collaborative, low-hierarchical environment and is willing to jump in wherever needed to support the team's success.
Why Nipromec?
At Nipromec, we're more than a consulting and engineering company - we're a team that values innovation, excellence, and the professional development of our people. With offices across Finland, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom - we offer a supportive, international environment where you can advance your career and make a real impact. For the right candidate, this role offers not only the chance to develop valuable client relationships but also the potential to grow into a more strategic role within our organization.
If you're ready to make a difference and are excited to contribute to Nipromec's success in the Nordics, we'd love to hear from you!
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman:
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Phone: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
About Us
Nipromec Group, founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering company specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559282-9088)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ
9002206