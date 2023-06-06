Account Manager for Acute Therapies
Baxter Medical AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baxter Medical AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Lund
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
We are looking for our next Account manager in mid and south of Sweden focusing on our the Acute Therapy portfolio for intensive care. You will be part of the ongoing work in the pursuit of our mission for patients in need of care in the ICUs.
You will join a growing Business Unit in the spotlight and continue to expand Baxter's Acute Care business.. You will work in an innovative business area with the chance to make a difference for the patients' lives. We are providing innovative products and services that help healthcare professionals improve the quality of treatments.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
As an Account Manager at Baxter you will have a strong customer relation with close collaboration, being onsite and support our main users with training, implementations & optimizing treatment. You will utilize different platforms to reach our customers, both physically and digitally with support also from a highly skilled team of colleuges and Sales Manager.
You will drive market segmentation and explore new opportunities
You will work with available opportunities within existing accounts to differentiate the product offerings. Part of the business is tender based, and you will work with Baxter's local team to differentiate our offering, and some parts can be direct with purchasing organizations or hospitals within a current frame agreement.
Launch data driven solutions and service offering to customers
Onboard in a new way of driving collaboration with customers and external partners. The industry in general and Baxter in particular have just started on a new journey with data driven insights and service offerings.
Find new opportunities on collaboration within the ICU..
Baxter is expanding the platforms and portfolio on how we interact with customers both by acquiring new technologies and making changes in our portfolio. We believe there will be even a higher need for making a difference and support nurses and doctors with support tool to be able to run the treatments with satisfaction and confidence in a high-tech environment.
Qualifications
You should have a good understanding of the ICU, the high intense environment and the language used. Having worked towards these stakeholders is an advantage but not a must.
A genuine drive and curiosity for sales with an understanding of strategic account development with strong business acumen.
Selling, educating and informing is natural to you and you are good at creating and developing long-term relationships.
Adaptable, solid communication, collaboration and team building skills.
A can-do attitude, outspoken and with a positive energy is the personality we are looking for
Driver's license is required.
Fluency in Swedish as well as strong English language is great.
What we can offer
A developing opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a team that you can truly learn from!
Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
A chance to further develop your professional experience in the area of intensive care.
Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
Field based job
You will gain excellent exposure and fantastic industry knowledge within the territory working for a global organization.
If you like the sound of the above role and if this role resonates with you, then we'd love to talk to you. Apply here as we would love to discuss it in more detail with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baxter Medical AB
(org.nr 556171-0657)
Torshamnsgatan 35 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Baxter Medical AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Baxter Medical AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7856019