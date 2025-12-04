Academic Partnership Coordinator - Research & Innovation
2025-12-04
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about building bridges between industry, academia, and government? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment where research and innovation meets real-world impact?
We are looking for an Academic Partnership Coordinator to strengthen TRATON R&D's collaboration with universities, research institutes, public agencies, and industrial partners. This role plays a vital part in ensuring that TRATON's research and innovation (R&I) activities are closely aligned with academic excellence, public funding opportunities, and industry-wide collaboration - creating better preconditions for sustainable innovation.
You will
Build and manage partnerships with academic, government, and industry stakeholders to enhance TRATON R&D's and its Brands R&I ecosystem
Align internal processes with external partnership strategies
Based on the internal need of technology and competence development, influence and inform academia and government stakeholders
Engage with the internal PhD student network to boost academic collaborations
Represent TRATON in networks as an advocate for research and innovation
Drive TRATON's participation in academic and public research initiatives (e.g., EU-funded projects, competence centers, and strategic alliances)
Organize events and activities to expand our academic and innovation network
Who You Are
You are a connector and communicator who thrives on building bridges between people, ideas, and organizations. You enjoy working across disciplines and cultures and have a genuine interest in technology, sustainability, and innovation.
You may have an academic or research background, such as a former PhD or experience collaborating with higher education institutions.
You enjoy engaging with people - from students to senior researchers - and have the ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear and understandable messages.
You likely bring
Experience in managing partnerships with universities, research institutes, or industry - ideally in a research or innovation context
Strong coordination and organizational skills, with the ability to keep projects on track
Excellent communication and collaboration skills in English (Swedish is highly meriting, and German is considered a plus)
A university degree, preferably in engineering, science, innovation management, or a related field
The ability to understand technical topics without needing deep technical expertise
A proactive mindset and the drive to connect experts with researchers and external stakeholders
This Is Us
At TRATON R&D, we believe that sustainable innovation starts with collaboration. Our Partnerships, Strategy & Portfolio Management team is a dynamic mix of curious, driven professionals who work together to support and shape research and innovation across all TRATON brands.
We value openness, diversity, and learning from each other - and we're looking for someone who shares that mindset.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-12-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Anders Berglund, Section Manager - Partnerships, Strategy & Portfolio Management
Email: anders.berglund@se.traton.com
