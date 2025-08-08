44005 French Nanny wanted 3 days per week
2025-08-08
A family living in St Eriksplan are looking for a kind, reliable nanny to care for their 2 year old child. The position involves afternoon babysitting three days per week, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the possibility of more hours.
They want you to speak french aswell as Swedish or English.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience with young children
Is caring, responsible, and nurturing
Can help with evening routine and simple household tasks
Speaks French and Swedish or English
The job starts as soon as we find the right person so if you are interested we would love to hear from you!
Send your application in english today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
