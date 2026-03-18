3rd Line NOC Analyst
Icomera AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera you work with products used by millions of users around the world, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
Joining as a 3rd Line NOC Analyst means becoming the technical point of escalation for our global NOC, working hands-on with complex systems to identify causes, implement solutions and support continual service improvement.
Job type Full-time
Workplace conditions Hybrid
Location Gothenburg, Sweden
About the Role:
As a 3rd Line NOC Analyst, you handle the most complex technical issues within Icomera's global operations. You work as a technical generalist across software, hardware, networking, and backend systems. The role acts as a gatekeeper towards Product Development, ensuring high-quality escalations and long-term improvements. This is a fully internal role within our Network Operations Center and includes on-call duty.
Key responsibilities:
Troubleshoot and resolve advanced incidents escalated from 2nd Line.
Identify root causes, manage Known Errors, and drive Problem Management (ITIL).
Analyze product deviations and validate escalation cases.
Collaborate closely with Product teams and cross-functional specialists.
Work hands-on with Linux, bash, Python, networking, routers, modems, and storage devices.
Test and validate fixes, patches, and configuration changes.
Create and update technical documentation and share knowledge internally.
Requirements:
Degree in engineering/computer science or equivalent experience.
Strong skills in Linux, scripting (preferably Bash), networking (TCP/IP), and SQL databases.
Experience with complex router environments (HW & SW).
Fluent in writing and speaking English.
Minimum 3 year's experience within a similar technical environment.
Who You Are:
You're an analytical and curious problem-solver who enjoys complex technical work. You take ownership, collaborate well with others, and communicate clearly. You thrive in an environment where troubleshooting, testing, and continuous improvement are part of everyday work.
Our Offer:
The opportunity to work with cutting edge technology in a market leader where we design and build everything in-house-from hardware to software
Health is important - we offer a comprehensive health promotion package to our employees
Flexible work arrangements - work from home for up to two days a week
Electrical bike lease agreement via net salary deduction
ITP Pension and collective bargaining agreement
A social work environment - board game nights, after works, seasonal parties... The list goes on!
Ready to be part of something exciting and make a real difference in the connected future of transport? We'd love to hear from you!
More about the position:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
.
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805102