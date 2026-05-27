2nd Line Technician
Foxway AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-27
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Step into a role where your technical expertise helps customers keep critical print environments running smoothly, securely, and efficiently.
Do you enjoy troubleshooting complex technical issues and working closely with customers to create long-term solutions? In the role of 2nd Line Technician, you are offered the opportunity to contribute and further develop your technical skills while supporting customers in their daily operations at Foxway.
Foxway is a global company with more than 1,300 colleagues across six countries. Together, we make digital life easier for our customers by enabling circular and sustainable tech - environmentally, socially, and economically. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Foxway has grown rapidly in recent years, and our operational teams play a key role in that journey.
About the Role
As a 2nd Line Technician, you will support our customers with technical advice, troubleshooting, operations, and management of printers and print systems. You will work closely with both customers and internal colleagues to ensure stable and efficient IT environments while continuously contributing to service improvements and customer satisfaction.
Handling support cases, troubleshooting incidents, and monitoring customer environments.
Administration in Foxway's ITSM and business systems according to customer processes and availability requirements.
Supporting and managing printers, print systems, and related infrastructure solutions.
Creating and maintaining technical documentation and work processes.
Participating in technical projects together with colleagues, customers, and suppliers.
Maintaining ongoing customer dialogue to understand needs, challenges, and improvements.
Contributing to the development of internal processes, methods, and tools.
Working with relevant platforms and technologies used within customer IT environments.
Continuously developing your technical competence through certifications and supplier training.
You will work both independently and as part of a team. At Foxway, you are offered a developing role where each day presents new challenges that you solve together with your colleagues and customers.
We believe you have
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in IT and technology who enjoys solving complex technical issues and delivering high-quality support to customers. You are motivated by learning new technologies and continuously developing your competence.
This role is well suited for someone early in their IT career who has built a solid technical foundation and is looking to continue growing within infrastructure, support, and customer-facing operations. Whether you recently started your career or already have a few years of relevant experience, you are eager to develop both technically and professionally in a hands-on environment.
Technical background through work experience or academic education within IT.
Experience working as a consultant, IT specialist, or in customer and supplier relationships is considered a merit.
Experience with IT infrastructure solutions, troubleshooting, and support operations.
Familiarity with case handling and working in structured support environments.
ITIL 4 Foundation certification or equivalent experience is considered a merit.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
You are based in or near Gothenburg.
Since you will work closely with both customers and colleagues, it is important that you are communicative, service-minded, and have an open and positive attitude toward others. This role requires on-site presence at least four (4) days a week in our Gothenburg office to ensure effective coordination and collaboration with the team.
Join Circular Tech!
Be part of a company that drives circular and sustainable innovation.
Work in a supportive, engaging, and fast-paced culture.
Enjoy opportunities for personal and career development.
Help us make a difference
We'd love to hear from you! We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply quickly before the deadline!
How does Foxway operate?
Foxway is a fast-growing and dynamic organization with an international team of nearly 1,300 people. We operate across multiple countries, with key hubs across Europe.
Within Foxway, Circular Workspace Solutions (CWS) focuses on delivering sustainable workplace solutions through Device-as-a-Service, lifecycle services, and IT Asset Disposition offerings for enterprise and public sector customers.
Our mission is to make sustainable technology accessible to everyone by extending the life of IT equipment and enabling circular business models.
By joining us, you become part of a purpose-driven, international team that is shaping the future of sustainable workplaces and circular technology. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Foxway Jobbnummer
9929867