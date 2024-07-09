Yara AB söker en terminalchef till vår terminal i Norrköping!
2024-07-09
Terminal Manager Norrköping
We at Yara are part of a global network, collaborating to profitably and responsibly solve some of the world's key challenges - resource scarcity, food insecurity and environmental change.
About the Unit
Yara International is a leading chemical company that converts energy, natural minerals and nitrogen from the air into essential products for farmers and industrial customers. Yara today has a global presence with 17,000 employees and sales to over 160 countries. Our industrial product portfolio includes environmental products that contribute to clean air and water and preserve the quality of food.
Yara's plant nutrition terminal in Norrköping is part of the Nordic terminal organization with terminal operations at several locations in Sweden and Denmark. We are responsible for handling unloading, bagging and delivery of mineral fertilizer to distributors and end customers. The terminal handles 300 kilotons of plant nutrients annually and is one of three terminals Yara operates on its own in Sweden. Our Swedish terminals are located in Norrköping, Landskrona and Åhus.
Responsibilities
To our plant nutrition terminal in Norrköping we are now looking for a terminal manager who wants to join Yara and work with us. You will be part of a small local organization with around 17 employees in total.
As our Terminal Manager you would be responsible for coordination, follow-up and development of operations within the terminal they are responsible for. In this role around 14 Terminal Operators and 2 Terminal Supervisors would report to you. At the terminal we have a strong focus on health and safety.
What will you be working with?
• Develop, coordinate and follow-up on the operations and results of the terminal. Working towards set goals and KPI.
• Have full people responsibility and lead by example. You value people as the most important asset and strive to support employees development and foster a strong and collaborative culture.
• Be responsible for driving the unit's systematic work environment management (SAM)
• Ensure compliance with Yara's safety principles, rules, procedures and instructions.
• Have financial responsibility for the unit and ensure budget is met and work to develop financial results of the unit.
• Ensure operations are conducted in accordance with Yara's Management System
• Work actively to maintain current certifications for the business, ISO 9001, 14001, 45001.
• Participate in the Swedish terminal's management team.
Profile
We believe that you have a higher level education, preferably within logistics, business management or similar.
You also have a minimum of 3 years of experience from a leading role with full people responsibility, preferable if also from an industry within logistics.
You are well versed in applicable laws, regulations, and instructions relating to work environment in Sweden.
You are also well versed in applicable laws, regulations, Seveso permits, environmental permits, procedures, rules and instructions for environment and permits in Sweden.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, written as well as spoken.
If you have knowledge and experience from working in SAP this is considered a merit.
As a person we think that you:
• Have strong leadership skills. You are an experienced leader who leads by example and fosters a collaborative and respectful culture.
• Have strong communication skills and communicate in a clear and structured way. You are easy to understand and can easily adapt to different stakeholders.
• Are a strong collaborator and are comfortable in building good work-relationships
• Are able to work well alone and have the ability to prioritize and drive your own work
Additional Information
In this role you will be based in Norrköping where our terminal is located. You will report to Regional Terminal Manager Nordics.
Some business travel is to be expected.
This position is a permanent position, but a fixed-term employment of 6 months may be applied initially.
Contact details
If you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact:
Hiring manager;
Pär Höök, Regional Terminal Manager Nordics
• Phone: +46703441507
• Email: par.hook@yara.com
or
Linn Andersson, HR Advisor (only available to answer any questions after return from summer holidays on 9th of August)
• Email: linn.andersson.hutsch@yara.com
Apply no later than
Last day to apply is Sunday 18th of August 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Please note we do not accept any applications via email. All applications must be submitted via our recruiting system. You apply by clicking on the apply button in the posting.
Knowledge grows through differences
Knowledge grows through differences

Yara is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is not only the right thing, but also the smart thing to do. To deliver on this, Yara has firmly anchored Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) in our business strategy and has more than 400 employees worldwide involved in D&I ambassadors networks.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Yara AB (org.nr 556042-6792)
Kommendantvägen (visa karta
)
602 38 NORRKÖPING
Yaras Terminal Norrköping
8794819