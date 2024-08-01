Workface Planning Lead
2024-08-01
In this role, you will have the opportunity for ongoing professional development as you leverage your construction experience to contribute to the development of work packages.
As a key member of our team, you will play a vital role in implementing WFP on site, in alignment with Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), a globally recognized best practice in the construction industry, to optimize productivity and minimize delays.
WFP is a practice that delivers detailed construction plans with processes to affect the removal of Constraints prior to execution and to facilitate improved craft labor productivity and predictability. The primary deliverable of the WFP process is the issue of Constraint free Installation Work Packages (IWPs), for which your experience in overseeing and directing field construction activities for assigned craft in conformance with plans, specifications, schedules, and cost estimates plays a fundamental role. Så ansöker du
