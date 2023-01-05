Workday Analyst
2023-01-05
From ideas to reality. Decode the future.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Digital HR is a function within Group HR responsible for the implementation, operation & support of our global unified talent management system, Digital HR platforms and systems. The team supports the global process owners of Talent Acquisition, Talent & Performance, Reward & Recognition, Learning & Development as well as Workforce Management & Analytics. Our team has a key role in translating, innovating & bridging process requirements into system solutions and support.
As our Workday Analyst your focus is on Recruitment, where you are joining an ongoing project to implement Workday at Electrolux. You are also proficient in one or more of the following modules: Onboarding, Performance, Talent, or Prism. You provide Workday subject matter functional expertise for new implementation of enhancements, day-to-day support (break/fix) and development including business process configuration, testing and other troubleshooting support.
You will be working closely with business leaders, IT, and designers to create a best-in-class employee experience and you stay up to date of the "latest and greatest" HR technologies, ensuring we are ahead of the curve, always looking for ways where technology can enhance employees' experiences.
What you'll do:
• Be end-to-end as well as hands-on responsible for the configuration of your specific process area and system ownership.
• Organize and lead acceptance testing.
• Be responsible for technical documentation.
• Contribute to overall roadmap and release planning.
• Act as the technical lead in any key initiatives and projects you are part of.
• Bring a best practice approach to your DHR platforms/tools.
• Be on top of new releases and functionality and propose solutions to Product Manager and stakeholders.
Qualifications:
• University degree in HR/IT or equivalent.
• 3 - 5 years of experience in working with a range of Talent Acquisition and Recruitment tools. Workday is a must, Phenom is preferred and Cornerstone onDemand would be a bonus.
• Additional knowledge in Workday outside of Recruitment, ideally within Onboarding, Performance, Talent, or Prism, in that order, is highly valued.
• Experience in working with a large HR transformation project spanning over multiple countries, functions, and areas
• Strong overall HR process knowledge
• Fundamental technical understanding of cloud solutions and vendors
• Working knowledge of Jira, or similar, project management tools as well as experience working in ServiceNOW for issue management.
• Fluent English, written and spoken. Any other language is a plus.
Where you'll be:
You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden in a modern office setting in our multinational and diverse HQ.
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Discount on Electrolux products and services.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
