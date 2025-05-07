Womens Swimwear Designer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-07
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Product Designer, you'll drive and identify key products, translating them into commercial collections. You should have strong design process skills, especially in assortment building, and be able to communicate your vision clearly with a creative, fashion-forward focus. You'll work closely with the season, maintaining strong relationships internally and externally. This role focuses on swim & beachwear, requiring attention to details and trims
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate with a team to provide diverse markets with the best products sold worldwide through H&M's omni channels. Your handwriting will demonstrate a strong fashion trend awareness and genuine passion for swimwear. Maintaining a high fashion sense for style and trends for the target customer, while being cost-conscious throughout the design process, is essential. The role demands high energy, creativity, and experience in coaching and leading others to commercial success!
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
BA/MA in Fashion/Textile Design or equivalent experience
3-4 years' minimum experience as a Designer, with strength in collection building
Experience with global brands or retailers
Strong fabric knowledge and attention to detail
Passion for women's fashion and trends
Customer-focused and commercial mindset
Experience with suppliers/factories in Asia and Europe
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite programs while 3D CLO is meriting
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Leadership and coaching experience
Independent, proactive, and organized
Flexible and adaptable in a fast-paced industry
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This position is based in Stockholm, to start ASAP. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by 20th of May including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
