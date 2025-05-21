Wire harness designer
2025-05-21
The world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your role
You will join the Mechanical & Physical team in Stockholm and work as a consultant towards our clients. As a consultant you will apply your experiences in order to help our clients achieve their goals.
In this role you will play a key role in:
• Being responsible for developing your products from concept stage to introduction into serial production.
• Creating circuit diagrams and 3D models, perform digital and physical test assemblies, create assembly instructions and handle deviations in production.
• You will have the opportunity to work with several projects at the same time.
Your profile
• Bachelor's degree in relevant field
• Recent graduate or some years of experience
• Excellent English writing and verbal skills
• Experience as a wiring harness designer or similar background is plus
• Experience in CATIA V5 electrical and/or Saber Harness is plus
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
• We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain healthy work life balance.
• At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
• We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of EUR22.1 billion.
