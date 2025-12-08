Welder Foreman / Welder Supervisor
2025-12-08
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its supervisory team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced Welder Foreman / Welder Supervisor to lead and coordinate welding operations on construction sites in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Supervise and coordinate daily work for welding teams
Ensure welding quality in accordance with WPS (Welding Procedure Specifications), technical drawings, and project requirements
Perform technical oversight and verify correct execution of welding tasks
Monitor workflow, schedule adherence, and productivity
Conduct inspections, quality checks, and compliance control of completed welds
Support welders with problem-solving, technical guidance, and troubleshooting
Ensure compliance with safety regulations, work environment standards, and project procedures
Collaborate closely with site management, engineers, and other discipline supervisors
Qualifications
Minimum 3 years of experience as a welder or within industrial welding operations
Previous experience in a supervisory, foreman, or team leader role is highly valued
Ability to read and interpret welding documentation, WPS, and technical drawings
Valid welding certificates (MIG/MAG, TIG, or MMA) are a strong advantage
Strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training is included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of supervisory position. All required workplace insurances are included and are fully aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable roles.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se
