We are looking for a Team Leader!
Cgnee Sweden Holding AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Umeå Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Umeå
2023-05-31
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cgnee Sweden Holding AB i Umeå
We are a leading renewable energy company whic has invested significantly in renewables assets across Europe with over 2.4GW in construction or operation.
We are currently seeking to grow our team with the addition of an experienced, motivated and solution focused Team Leader with a good track record to lead the team managing ongoing operations of our 850MW portfolio of wind farm in Sweden. Reporting to the deputy director of EOM, you will ensure that the windfarms are operated in accordance with the company's operational standard, all statutory and local requirements, and a high level of performance maintained throughout.
You will have responsibilities in project management, team management and uphold QHSE rules and implementation.
If you want to work in a multicultural organisation and up for a challenge, please submit your resume! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: yasmin.elyagoubi@cgnee.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cgnee Sweden Holding AB
(org.nr 559163-0776)
Sparvagen 2 (visa karta
)
901 31 UMEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7837632