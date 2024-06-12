Warehouse Manager
2024-06-12
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a warehouse manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Implement, manage, and enforce health and safety policies and procedures.
Manage budget for dedicated area.
Overall responsible for development and execution of warehouse strategy in RV1 area.
Unique opportunity to build up a diverse and highly skilled team including recruitment, training and development.
Process understanding for RV1 area to create and execute plans for stock movement.
Manage stock control and reconcile with data storage system, Inventory control, monitoring goods, finished products, raw materials, Scrap.
Setup layout and ensure efficient space utilization
Communicate proactively with all other operations departments (e.g., Process, warehouse, quality, QC labs, maintenance, IT) to make sure they are aware of any useful information that will prevent losses in plant performance.
Daily improvements to ensure high level of Safety and Quality within own department
Qualifications and experience
Three years of gymnasium studies.
Three years or more, of relevant experience within high volume in WH and production.
Proven work experience as a Warehouse Manager
Specific skills
Fluency in English, Swedish is a plus.
Good computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, ERP systems and MS in general).
Expertise in warehouse management procedures and best practices
Proven ability to implement process improvement initiatives.
Strong decision making and problem solving skills.
Excellent communication skills.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Alströmergatan 20
112 47 STOCKHOLM
