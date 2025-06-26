Warehouse Assistant to the Metro Projects at Itinera
Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial / Lagerjobb / Solna Visa alla lagerjobb i Solna
2025-06-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join one of Europe's largest construction companies and help build the new Metro in Stockholm!
We at Itinera are currently looking for a Warehouse Assistant to join us in constructing the new stations: Hammarby Kanal, Södra Hagalund, and Arenastaden.
Our workplace is international and diverse, bringing together professionals from a variety of backgrounds. This mix fosters innovation and creativity, which strengthens our collaboration. You'll be part of a team that values inclusion and leverages different perspectives to drive success.
To thrive with us, you should enjoy taking initiative in your work and not hesitate to ask for help when needed. We work as a team, and every individual plays an important role in the success of the project.
Currently, around 150 people are working across our metro projects, including 4 team members in the Warehouse function. The Warehouse team is led by Warehouse Manager Daniele Forno. Daniele has global experience in the civil engineering sector. He is originally from Italy and has been living and working in Sweden and Denmark for the past 4 years. Daniele is a valued leader who focuses on building a strong team and a supportive culture. He is great at bringing people together to solve challenges and is always hands-on, communicative, and structured in his approach.
Key responsibilities as Warehouse Assistant
As a Warehouse Assistant at Itinera, you will be in charge of managing the daily internal purchasing, logistics, and transportation operations in the warehouse at the project site, reporting to the Warehouse Manager.
Your tasks will include:
Handling and controlling delivery and distribution of materials. Performing inventory checks and following up on the utilization of warehouse items.
Processing warehouse records in SAP, including managing delivery notes, picking slips, and invoices.
Supporting the Warehouse Manager with various tasks
Qualifications
A degree in Economics, Construction, or a related field - or other relevant education deemed equivalent by Itinera
Relevant experience within warehouse or logistics environment
Experience working with SAP is an advantage
What we offer
We are an international company, and our global atmosphere is clearly reflected in our organization. You will have the opportunity to work with colleagues from all over the world, developing both professionally and personally.
We have a strong culture of support and collaboration at every level. New ideas are welcomed, and we constantly look for ways to improve. You'll join a positive, knowledgeable, and inspiring team that values sharing expertise and experience.
Application & contact
If you have questions about the position or are ready to send in your application, please contact Itinera's HR department at: hrsweden@itineraspa.se
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Apply today!
The application deadline is July 20, but selection and interviews are ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
About Itinera S.p.A
We are an international construction company with roots in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering projects. Founded in 1938, Itinera is part of the ASTM Group, operating in over 15 countries with 17,000 employees and a turnover of EUR3.1 billion in 2021.
Itinera is one of the largest foreign construction companies in the Nordic region, with several ongoing infrastructure projects in Sweden. Our aim is to integrate sustainability across all our business operations and development initiatives.
In Sweden, we are currently around 150 employees, and our main office is located in Solna.
We have chosen to manage this recruitment process internally and kindly ask advertising agencies or recruiters to refrain from contacting us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20
E-post: hrsweden@itineraspa.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Warehouse Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial
(org.nr 516411-2715), https://www.itinera-spa.it/en/
Sundbybergsvägen 1C (visa karta
)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
9405039