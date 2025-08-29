Waiter/waitress for a small Chinese restaurant
2025-08-29
We are a Chinese restaurant in Vasastan looking for staff who can serve , manage the cashier, pick up dishes, clean etc. As we are a very small restaurant, we need someone who can do a bit of everything. Someone who is stress resistant, social, positive and good at communicating. Full time or part time are both possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06
E-post: hagajunction@outlook.com
