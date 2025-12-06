VP Accessories R&D
2025-12-06
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Propel innovation for a sustainable energy future
Are you interested in overseeing global research and development for high-voltage cable accessories that facilitate the green transition? At NKT, we are a key partner in building sustainable energy infrastructure worldwide. As Vice President Accessories R&D, you will set the strategic direction for technology development and lead an international team of experts leading innovation for land cables, offshore wind, and power-from-shore applications. This role offers a distinctive chance to shape the energy landscape in a meaningful way. Are you ready to take on this challenge?
Champion global innovation and strategic development projects
In this role, you will define and execute the global R&D strategy for high-voltage cable accessories, ensuring NKT remains at the forefront of technology. You will lead a multidisciplinary team across design, project management, and laboratory functions, facilitating collaboration and operational excellence.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Set and implement the global R&D strategy for accessories
* Promote innovation and technology development for future market needs
* Empower and inspire a diverse, international team of experts
* Ensure compliance with HSE standards and operational excellence
* Represent NKT in industry forums and strategic partnerships
You will report to the CTO and be based in Alingsås, Sweden - with regular collaboration across global development centers.
Visionary leader with solid technical foundation
We require a strategic, encouraging leader who flourishes in an international atmosphere and seeks to advance innovation. You combine technical skills with business acumen and can effectively lead complex projects and teams.
You also have:
* Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering (or related field)
* 15+ years of industrial experience in electrical power engineering and product development
* Deep knowledge of high-voltage systems and R&D processes
* Experience leading global teams and managing large-scale projects
* Familiarity with IEC, IEEE, CIGRE standards
Contribute to advancements in energy technology
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are deeply committed to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
You will join a collaborative, international team with opportunities for career development and growth. At NKT, your leadership will directly contribute to shaping the future of energy infrastructure.
"As a leader, you will be able to play a significant role in the global transition to energy sustainability within a diverse, international team," highlights Hiring Manager, Anders Jensen, CTO Technology.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10-December-2025. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Anders Jensen at anders.jensen@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Sanjana Tripathy at sanjana.tripathy@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7526-43827420". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Sanjana Tripathy +46 702139049 Jobbnummer
9632088