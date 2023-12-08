Visual Graphic Designer
For our client within the automotive industry, we now looking for a visual Graphic Designer. In this role, you will be a part of a multidisciplinary team. You will be working together with competent colleagues and get the opportunity to start your career with the best possible mentorship. Our client is a global actor which takes pride in being a part of a sustainability, innovation, and reliability organization. They are now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We hope that you can start as soon as possible, and you will work as a consultant through Cleverex Bemanning for 9 months. After that, it is possible to get a permanent position or continue through Cleverex.
Du erbjuds
• An opportunity to play a key role in graphic deisgn
• Work for a well-established organization deeply committed to sustainability and innovation.
• Engage in high-level analyses and contribute to business development.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Your main focus will be ideation and development of a brand future vehicle digital interface
(including some product graphics, like physical switches), creating both visual content through
concepts to final deliveries of your own, as well as being a positive force in the team environment.
Our client works in an Agile process landscape in close collaboration with interaction designers, sound
designers, developers and functional owners in a user centric process.Profil
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Graphic Design/Media Arts/Industrial Design (or
equivalent).
• Exceptional visual communication skills. Mastering software as the Adobe suite and Figma.
• Understanding of building and maintaining design libraries or systems.
• Experience and knowledge from an Agile way of working, including tools like Jira and
Confluence.
• Fluent in English. Proficiency in Swedish is beneficial.
•
For this role, we put less importance in your background and great importance in your traits. We believe that the right person for this role is an individual with great collaborative mind since you will be working in a multidisciplinary team. We believe that you have a ability to work independently, which is reflected in your willingness to understand and capture opportunities and drive changes. You are a positive person that sees solutions when challenged with a hindrance.Övrig information
Start: January 2024
Duration: Fulltime
Location: Södertälje
•
The recruitment process is handled by Cleverex and our client wishes that all inquiries are answered by us. You are welcome to send any questions regarding the role to: rekrytering@cleverex.seOm företaget
At Cleverex Bemanning, we specialize in recruiting and assigning the right employees to the right customers. Our primary focus is on our clients, consultants, and candidates, with the goal of ensuring that you, as a candidate, feel you've landed in the perfect place! Ersättning
