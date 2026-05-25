System Developer To Alimak Group
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2026-05-25
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We are growing our web development team at Alimak Group and looking for an engaged and skilled System Developer who enjoys working in a broad full-stack role. You join a team that values quality, collaboration, and continuous technical development. This is an opportunity to help shape the next generation of web solutions and build applications that create real value - both internally and for our customers.
WE OFFER
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions in the commercial, industrial and construction sectors, committed to innovation, safety, and sustainability. We offer a great place to learn and develop, and you will be part of a team with 3,000 colleagues worldwide, dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement. You will be working in a supportive environment that values the contributions of each team member, where knowledge is shared and ideas are welcomed. This role is a permanent position at our digital hub in Borås.
YOU WILL
As System Developer, you will be part of our web development team, building modern web solutions and applications that support both our customers and our global internal organization. We develop digital services connected to our products, ranging from customer-facing applications that visualize data such as traceability, technical specifications, and manufacturing processes, to internal systems like our manufacturing web application used across factories worldwide. You work closely with our IoT team that works with controls systems and electronics for our vertical access and working at height solutions. Today we have 10,000 connected machines, and this number increases every year, where you will play an important part in creating added value for our customers and our organization.
With us, you will work with modern technologies in an environment where you have the opportunity to influence. You participate in the entire development lifecycle - from design and architecture to testing and troubleshooting, as well as working with requirements in close collaboration with the business. Some key responsibilities will be to:
Take part in different projects and develop and maintain scalable web services using .NET / C# (currently .NET 10)
Design and build robust APIs with support for modern security solutions such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, JWT, and API Keys
Work with Entity Framework Core and SQL Server, including data modeling and database migrations
Develop modern web applications using Blazor and MVC
Build clean and functional user interfaces using Syncfusion Blazor components
Contribute actively to technical decisions, system architecture, and our DevOps initiatives, we work with Azure DevOps
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who have several years of experience in system development. It is important that you not only enjoy development itself, but also thrive in a broad full-stack role and in development projects close to the business and our IoT team. To succeed in this role, you bring:
Strong experience in .NET Core / C# development
Experience with Entity Framework Core and working with SQL Server
Experience with authentication and authorization for APIs (e.g. OAuth, OpenID Connect, JWT)
Experience with component-based frontend development (Blazor or similar frameworks)
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices (e.g. Azure DevOps)
Good English skills, and Swedish is a plus
Experience with cloud services (Azure or similar), architecture and design of distributed systems is an advantage
Beyond technical expertise, your personality and commitment are key. It's important that you identify with and embrace our core values - take ownership, move fast and deliver, challenge the limits and be inclusive. You are a strong communicator and enjoy collaborating across teams and functions, with both technical colleagues and business stakeholders.
You thrive in a team where we help and support each other and have a lot of freedom as well as a high level of responsibility. You are a "doer", someone who takes responsibility, is flexible, acts when needed, and follows through. You are also curious and motivated to learn and explore new technologies and approaches. Most importantly - you are motivated by building applications that create real value.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46703018279 if you want to learn more about the position.
ABOUT ALIMAK GROUP
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions in the commercial, industrial and construction sectors. With a presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at heights solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency.
The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training.
Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7786410-2017012". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://lediga-jobb.nexerrecruit.com
Borås Resecentrum (visa karta
)
503 38 BORÅS Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Jobbnummer
9927312