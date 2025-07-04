Virtual Platform Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Launch your career with us and be at the forefront of technological innovation! As a recent graduate, this is your chance to make a significant impact in shaping tomorrow's mobile standards. Located in Stockholm's vibrant tech hub, our cutting-edge Silicon design unit is where industry trends are not just followed-they are set. We harness the most advanced tools, methodologies, and technologies to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Join our Virtual Platform Development team, an integral part of the Product Engineering Unit Silicon within the Radio & Transport Engineering unit. We specialize in developing and maintaining virtual platforms that serve as simulators for early software development before hardware is available and enhance regression testing for Ericsson Radio Base Station software. Your fresh perspective and innovative spirit are exactly what we need to continue driving progress.
Become a part of our dynamic team and contribute to the evolution of mobile technology. Apply now and step into a future filled with possibility and innovation!
What you will do
• Use C++ to develop and integrate hardware models into our virtual platform.
• You will learn from experienced colleagues and become an integral part of our dynamic agile development team, where your contributions will drive innovation and success.
• Gain hands-on experience and deepen your expertise in C++ and hardware modelling.
• Contribute to development of future mobile communication technology.
What you will bring
• Master of Science in Embedded Systems, Computer Engineering or equivalent education.
• Knowledge and experience of C++ development, knowledge of the use of C++ templates and object-oriented design in C++.
• An understanding of hardware components, including processors, hardware protocols, interrupts, and memory systems.
• A passion towards code quality, and a good understanding of how hardware and software interacts.
• Knowledge about Embedded Linux is an advantage.
• Knowledge about System C/TLM is an advantage.
• A basic understanding of using Linux as a software development platform.
• Proficient Skills in English speaking and writing. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "765290-43499390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Raheleh Rouhani +00000 Jobbnummer
9417094